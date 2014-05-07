10 Weekend Wonders: 10th and 11th May

Draw picture perfect lips

Bobbi Brown’s latest invention brings us a step closer to perfect lips. This multi-functioning Art Stick combines the ease of a lipstick with the precision of a pencil. This wonder product is infused with intense colour pigment, giving you a gorgeous colour and rich matte look that remains for several hours. Its combination of Shea Butter and vegetable oils create a creamy and moisturising blend that leaves the lips smooth and extremely soft. Bobbi Brown Art Stick | £19 | Available here in eight shades Learn makeup from the masters Infamous department store Harrods is hosting the May Beauty Month and has invited its top makeup artists to hold in-store masterclasses to teach you everything you need to know. Next on the agenda is the Givenchy Makeup Artist Event, where you can learn a variety of application methods. There will also be a masterclass with Lancôme makeup artist Shehla Shaikh on the art of flawless-looking skin and a YSL class with European makeup artist Fred Letailleur. Attend an event and we guarantee you’ll leave as a pro. Harrods | May Beauty Month | See the full timetable of events here Take a step into the prohibition era To discover this secret bar, you have to walk through a large 1930s apartment building until you come across a black door with a lantern and small inconspicuous sign. Guests have to ring the bell below the misleading neon B&B sign to alert a member of the Bart’s staff, who will peer through the door’s grate and determine if there’s enough space. Upon entering, you’ll be surrounded by chintz wallpaper, antique mirrors, taxidermy galore, leather banquettes and eccentric teapot lights. There’s even a vintage trunk packed with an array of wigs, costumes and hats for visitors to take part in fancy dress. At the copper topped bar, you can order the signature Barts Tea, tobacco and herb-infused cocktails, or share a drink, served in Laurel and Hardy and Top Hat shaped vessels. Barts | Sunday - Tuesday (6pm - midnight), Wednesday - Saturday (6pm - 1am) | Sloane Avenue, SW3 3DW Feel the burn

Mio is collaborating with David Lloyd Orangetheory to host two exclusive Orangetheory classes, the fitness class that has taken over the USA. The class is focused on the effect of afterburn, meaning your metabolic burn continues even after your 60 minute workout is over. All proceeds of the class will be contributed to the amazing cancer support charity Look Good… Feel Better and all visitors will be given a goody bag worth £50. What are you waiting for? Do something good and feel better for it. Mio Orangetheory | £15, all of which will be donated to Look Good, Feel Better | Saturday 10 May | Two classes, 1pm & 2.30pm | David Lloyd Studio, 240 Upper St, Islington N1 1RU Upgrade your Mac & Cheese

Starting off as a market post and working its way around London through various pop-ups, When Mac Met Cheese is now taking over Bayswater for the next three months. Serving up different twists on the dish, the current Spring Mac & Cheese special is asparagus, peas, spinach, feta and an olive crumb. The kitchen is headed by the ex sous chef from the Ivy and the bar will be running with a late licence. Experts martinis, gin and tonic, Bloody Marys and beers to be flowing non-stop. When Mac Met Cheese | 43-45 Porchester Road, Bayswater, W25DP | Tuesday - Friday (6pm - late), Saturday (12 - 12pm) Rock bushy brows

We’re lusting after some of the beautiful looks we saw at the Met Ball earlier this week. One look that stood out was Rihanna’s fresh dewy skin and strong bushy brows. That’s why this weekend, GTG will be reaching for Topshop’s Brow Palette. These miniature brow kits are the perfect size to chuck straight in your makeup bag or handbag and are also handy for travelling. The compact comes complete with a wax, powder and mirror, along with a separate compartment filled with a mini spooly brush, tweezers and two-sided brush. Using the fiber spooly, brush the brow into the shape that you want and use its cute and tiny tweezers to remove any strays. We then applied the wax to create definition and the powder to fill in any sparse areas. The result? Perfectly shaped and defined brows that didn’t smudge to our temples. This little baby is coming with us everywhere. Topshop Brow Palette | £12 | Available in two shades here Indulge in a lobster dinner

For a luxe weekend dinner - without the price tag - head down to The Big Easy Bar.B.Q & Crabshack for their Lobster Fest offer, served every day from noon till close. Available at both the Covent Garden and King’s Road locations, the Louisiana-inspired cookhouse is offering up a 1.5lb Canadian lobster meal, complete with fries, salad and a slushie cocktail or Big Easy Brew of your choice - for just £20. Transport yourself to the good ol’ U S of A with their casual New Orleans casual decor and Spring Break-esque alcoholic slushies. (We recommend the margarita.) Plus, if you’re especially hungry, the seafood starters are every bit as good as the mains, like the yummy Voodoo shrimp. Talk about a serious bargain. Big Easy | Lobster fest only £20 | Kings Road SW3 and Covent Garden Channel a Hawaiian vibe At GTG, we hear about all types of fitness and dance classes, this is the first time we’ve heard anything about a Hawaiian Hula class. Taking the Polynesian dance styles, this Pineapple dance class focuses on modern styles of Hawaiian Hula and the upbeat hip movements of the Tahitian Ote’a. Dancing to fast-paced drums and gentle melodies, dance teacher Krysten Resnick delivers a fun experience while promoting fitness and body toning. Classes also claim to improve harmony with your body, developing your coordination, endurance and sensuality. Pineapple Hula and Tahitian class | £8 | Open to all levels and requires no previous experience. Play a spot of croquet London’s most stylish croquet club is back for the monthly Victoria Park meet-up. Step up and take a mallet and bash ball to explore a new sport like never before. There will Pimms to sip on while you play and cucumber sandwiches to snack on while you wait for your turn. Croquet East | Saturday 10 May | free | Victoria Park | full timetable can be found here Take a visit to the Little Shop of Beauty