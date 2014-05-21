10 Weekend Wonders: 24th - 26th May

2 / 10

Shop at a glamorous flea market

London’s most exciting market, Soho Flea Market, is back. The one day event will see stalls from artisans, artists, fashion and jewellery designers, furniture makers, glassblowers and ceramicists. There will also be delicious food on offer, such as pan-Asian food at Pitstop Cafe and Shredded Meat Co, where Masterchef finalist Chris Gates will present authentic American BBQ. For desserts, you can enjoy The London Marshmallow Company’s gourmet handcrafted mallows, Meringue Girls rainbow coloured bite-sized meringues or Gelupo’s finest artisan gelato. Apothic Red and The Hepworth Bar will also be on hand with beer, wine and drinks. It’s a market unlike any you’ve ever seen before.

Sunday 25 May | 11am - 7pm | Dean Street, Soho, London W1 | Find more information here