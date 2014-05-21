10 Weekend Wonders: 24th - 26th May

1 / 10
Make sure your makeup lasts all day
With the sun comes heat, and with heat comes melting makeup. Whether you’re spending your weekend on a packed tube, lounging in a park or partying through the night, there’s no stopping our faces from running. That is, until Urban Decay released their lightweight MakeUp Setting Sprays. These products are the only sprays with Temperature Control Technology, lowering the temperature of your makeup to make it last longer. A lightweight mist, these sprays set easily and feel good on the skin. Available in three types, there’s All Nighter for makeup that lasts 16 hours, De-Slick which controls oil and minimises shine and Chill, with time-release technology, this little miracle cools the surface of your makeup. The ultimate bank holiday must-have.
Urban Decay Makeup Setting Mists | £20 | Available here