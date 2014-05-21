10 Weekend Wonders: 24th - 26th May

21 May 2014

Make sure your makeup lasts all day

With the sun comes heat, and with heat comes melting makeup. Whether you’re spending your weekend on a packed tube, lounging in a park or partying through the night, there’s no stopping our faces from running. That is, until Urban Decay released their lightweight MakeUp Setting Sprays. These products are the only sprays with Temperature Control Technology, lowering the temperature of your makeup to make it last longer. A lightweight mist, these sprays set easily and feel good on the skin. Available in three types, there’s All Nighter for makeup that lasts 16 hours, De-Slick which controls oil and minimises shine and Chill, with time-release technology, this little miracle cools the surface of your makeup. The ultimate bank holiday must-have.

Urban Decay Makeup Setting Mists | £20 | Available  here

Shop at a glamorous flea market

London’s most exciting market, Soho Flea Market, is back. The one day event will see stalls from artisans, artists, fashion and jewellery designers, furniture makers, glassblowers and ceramicists. There will also be delicious food on offer, such as pan-Asian food at Pitstop Cafe and Shredded Meat Co, where Masterchef finalist Chris Gates will present authentic American BBQ. For desserts, you can enjoy The London Marshmallow Company’s gourmet handcrafted mallows, Meringue Girls rainbow coloured bite-sized meringues or Gelupo’s finest artisan gelato. Apothic Red and The Hepworth Bar will also be on hand with beer, wine and drinks. It’s a market unlike any you’ve ever seen before.

Sunday 25 May | 11am - 7pm | Dean Street, Soho, London W1 | Find more information  here

Sip cocktails in the twilight

Kick back by a firepit and take a sip from your specially brewed drink, an infusion of herbs and flowers from the garden you’re sitting in. Midnight Apothecary provides views of the sun setting by the river while you toast marshmallows on the fire and enjoy entertainment from local musical talent. If you’re looking to add to the experience, go underground into the Brunel Tunnel Grand Entrance Hall for a guided tour.

Midnight Apothecary  | Brunel Museum Roof Garden | Free entry, cash bar | Railway Avenue, Rotherhithe, London SE16 4LF

Visit a Victorian mixing lab

This bank holiday, Mr Fogg is calling upon the public to visit his humble Victoria mixing laboratory for the chance to create drinks. There will be vaporised alcoholic concoctions, cauldrons of compounded libations, worldly canapés and drinks on arrival. Guests will then be treated to a Suntory Whisky ice carving show and a dazzling bar show by Mr Fogg’s team, while a live pianist provides the soundtrack for the day’s activities.

Mr Fogg’s  | Sunday 25th May 2014 | 3pm - 5.30pm | £35 pp| 15 Bruton Lane, London, W1J 6JD | contact missstewartbrown@mr-foggs.com for tickets

Get sandal-ready feet

Recently, a Glossy features meeting took a dark turn: offensive feet on the tube. With the surge of sudden beautiful weather, more and more people are slipping their feet into sandals for the world to see, despite how bad they may look. Thankfully, Burt’s Bees have created three new products that will guarantee beautiful, soft feet.

Begin with the Cranberry & Pomegranate Sugar Scrub, a combination of seeds, oils and natural sugars, this product buffs and polishes to leave your feet healthy and glowing. Next, reach for the Coconut Foot Cream to rejuvenate dry feet, its hint of rosemary and peppermint oils will make them feel instantly refreshed and diminish any tiredness. Finally, the Peppermint Foot Lotion, a wonder product developed to target those neglected feet. A blend of oils and extracts (including bicarbonate soda to neutralist foot odour, yes, this has happened to all of this), this lotion moisturises the toughest feet and heels, leaving them soft to the touch.

Burt’s Bees | Cranberry & Pomegranate Sugar Scrub, £12.99 | Coconut Foot Cream, £12.99 | Peppermint Foot Lotion, £12.99 | Available  here

Join your fellow foodies

Calling all foodies, this ones for you. The Foodie Festival is returning to the UK for days jam packed with all things food and drink. There will be hourly drinks masterclasses, where you can take part in tastings, a Chef’s Theatre where Michelin-starred and tops chefs from the UK will create their favourite dishes in front of you and even a Children’s Cookery Theatre, giving the little ones to pull on an apron.  When you’re done scouring the Producers Market, where you can purchase locally-grown food, you can get your grub on at their Pop-Up Restaurant Tents. Our favourite feature is Street Food Avenue & World Food Pagodas, an area to sample street food from the four corners of the world without stepping foot out of the festival.

Foodie Festival | Tickets start from £12 but vary according to days | Located in London, Bristol, Cheshire, Edinburgh and Oxford | Timetable and pricing information can be found  here 

Have a drink sky high

East London rooftop bar Coppa Bar and BBQ is this summer’s ultimate pop up roof top venue, from the team behind Lardo. With views of London Fields, you can sit in cosy capannas while you dine on their southern Italian inspired cuisine. The rooftop has been designed to transport you to an Italian beach holiday, complete with brightly coloured deck chairs and colourful beach huts, making it as relaxing as it is enjoyable. There’s a selection of delicious seasonal cocktails to wash down your meal while you soak up the atmosphere.

Coppa Bar  | From 12pm – late | Hothouse Rooftop, Martello Street, Hackney, London, E8 3QW

Bounce into new love

Ping Pong Emporium Bounce and dating site DoingSomething.co.uk have teamed up to bring you a six hundred person Ping Pong date. On Sunday, singletons can flock to where they can get better acquainted over a three-way Ping Pong table and Space Hopper races. There will also be an egg (replaced with a ping pong ball) and spoon race and a six hour DJ set.

Sunday 25 May | 7.30pm – 2am | Tickets from £10 including entry, free ‘pong all night long’ | 121 Holborn, EC1N 2TD | Buy tickets  here 

Eat your way to a face lift

Why not take advantage of the three day weekend and try Ocado’s Three Day Diet? To get started, trial one of their simple meal plans and you’ll soon start to see a big difference in the way that your skin looks and feels.The diet, led by American Dermatologist Dr Perricone is designed to eliminate puffiness and blemishes while firming and toning. You must eat salmon twice a day to take advantage of its benefits, that will lead to radiance, a healthy glow and firmness of the skin. Who said you can’t find happiness in the fridge?

Ocado 3-Day Diet | £60 | Products included in the diet plan can be found  here  | To order, click  here 

Get in touch with your mind, body and spirit

The Mind Body Spirit Festival is making an appearance this year, with the new addition of Wellbeing. The Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Festival will be packed will a range of things to do, including a Manta Lounge, The Yoga Monkey, The Krishna Pop up Temple, The Love Dome,  Amma’s Pop Up Temple , and an experiential art space. Throw in 42 hours of workshops by some of the world’s most renowned leaders and teachers, and you’re sure to leave with a whole new perspective.

The Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Festival | Tickets from £11 | Earls Court Exhibition Centre, Warwick Rd, Kensington, London SW5 9TA | For more details click  here

