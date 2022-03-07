12 Weekend Wonders: 29th and 30th March

Learn how to dance like Beyoncé Mio Workout Wonder ; Saturday 29th March; timings dependent on class; £15 (all of which is donated to Look Good, Feel Better ), Danceworks, 16 Balderton Street, London W1K 6TN Ever wanted to learn how to shake your booty like Queen B? Thanks to Mio Workout Wonder , now you can. Even better, all proceeds go to Look Good, Feel Better, a charity that supports cancer patients. There are three different classes on offer: Ballet with a Twist, Zumba and MTV Moves. Plus, all participants take home a Mio swag bag worth £65. We’re already reaching for our Single Ladies-esq leotards… Eat your way to good health The Good Life Eatery ; Open daily 7:30am-8pm (weekdays), 8am-7pm (Saturday) and 9am-6pm (Sunday); 59 Sloane Ave, London SW3 3DH Tucked away in Chelsea lies GTG favourite The Good Life Eatery, London’s newest healthy café and cold-pressed juice bar. The intimate setting offers protein-rich smoothies, healthy baked goods and the latest superfood salads. That’s Sunday lunch sorted – now all you have to worry about is what to order…

Yoga practice like no other Secret Yoga Club ; Sunday 30th March; 6.45pm; Tickets £50; Burlington House, Piccadilly, London, W1J OBD Combining three of our greatest loves, yoga, food and music, the Secret Yoga Club and the Royal Academy of Arts are offering a night of free-flowing Jivamukti yoga and entertainment. As if that wasn’t enough, there will be an extravagant vegan feast to round up the night. Fun, inner peace and good grub. Try an at-home facial Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Boosting 5-Minute Facial; £70; Available online now and in stores from 1st April 2014 For us, the weekends are all about taking the time to indulge in some pampering. So of course we’ll be first in line to try Elizabeth Arden’s new Ceramide Boosting 5-Minute Facial. This nifty little skincare kit is split into two steps: the Self-Foaming Mask and the Replenishing Serum. This combination allows you to instantly rejuvenate and detox your skin from the comfort of your own home.

Drunchtime on a boat Drunch; Every Saturday and Sunday; 2.30pm; £19.50 tickets available here ; Hackney Wick, E9 5EN What do you get when you combine gin, a butler and a boat? Drunch on the Fletcher Canalboat. Confused? Let us explain… The butler in question is Ross William Butler and you’re invited to drunch (drunken lunch) on his boat, Fletcher. He’ll serve you a range of gin-based drinks, such as strawberry and black peppercorn daiquiris and pickle juice martinis. Careful though, once you take a sip, you only want more… Catch some fitness inspiration Be:Fit London ; Friday 28th to Sunday 30th March; 10am-6pm (5pm on Sunday); Tickets from £18; 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, 16 Lower Thames St, London EC3R 6DX This weekend, Old Billingsgate will play host to the UK’s only festival dedicated to women’s health, fitness and nutrition: Be:Fit London. The three-day event has an impressive lineup of athletes and celebrities, including the star of GTG’s Body Debate, Olympian Victoria Pendleton. Visitors can also participate in free classes, including Ravercise, Twerkshop and The Beyoncé Workout. If that hasn’t sold it to you, we don’t know what will. Cuddle up in bed (at the cinema) Electric Cinema ; Tickets from £15.50; 191 Portobello Road, London W11 2ED This cool Portobello cinema screens the latest films and provides seating like no other venue. Sixty five leather armchairs with footstools and tables, three sofas and six double beds are on offer. Just add individual cashmere blankets and you’re good to go. Lounging on a bed watching Ryan Gosling on the big screen and sipping on champagne. Perfection.

Loosen your limbs in 40Ëš heat Yoga Haven ; £16 for a drop-in class; 26 Kew Road, Richmond, TW9 2NA Grab a mat, find a space and see how far you can push yourself in Richmond’s newest hot yoga studio, Yoga Haven. Complete with vintage furnishings and a friendly team, you’ll feel comfortable from the moment you step through the door. So clear your mind, forget the working week and let’s see if you can still touch your toes... Detox the easy way Epsom Salts, £1.49, www.boots.com After a long and hectic week, all the Glossy Posse wants to do is soak in a nice tub full of Epsom Salts and recharge for the week ahead. Epsom Salts remove toxins from the body and help to soothe the aches and pains that build up after a week hunched over your computer. They’re also perfect for a Sunday morning soak, to make up for a night of overindulgence. Feast on the best of the British Isles Berners Tavern ; 7am-midnight; 10 Berners Street, London W1T 3NP Berners Tavern boasts a fantastic menu, packed with the best of British. Dine on chargrilled quail served with alsace bacon and wash it down with a Cereal Killer cocktail (Havana Maestro rum, Kahlua coffee liqueur, white chocolate, Coco Pops milk, chocolate bitters). The ultimate meal for the ultimate foodie. Quench your thirst Roots and Bulbs ; 8am - 6pm (Monday to Friday); 10am - 5pm (Saturday to Sunday) 5 Thayer Street, Marylebone, London W1U 3JG Sarah Cadji left a career in finance to open the refreshing Roots and Bulbs. The store focuses on clean ingredients like organic homemade almond milk, raw cocoa powder and incredible coconut water. You’ll experience a shock of energy from the moment you walk in and find the knowledgeable staff waiting for your order at the juice bar - which is made of Earth, FYI. Get The Gloss nutrition expert Ian Marber also consults for the store.