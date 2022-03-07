12 Weekend Wonders: 26th and 27th April

Leap into the realm of relaxation

Tucked away in the tranquil depths of the English countryside lies the luxurious Grayshott Spa. Here, GTG favourite OSKIA Skincare has created two bespoke facial treatments, the OSKIA Reviving Glow Facial and the Grayshott Classic Facial. Both are intensely hydrating and smoothing, letting you to close your eyes and relax as you receive an Ayurvedic head massage. Combining the best methods of the East and West, OSKIA’s holistic treatment menu is a guaranteed route to radiant, relaxed and reinvigorated skin. OSKIA treatments at Grayshott Spa | treatments from £55, price dependent on treatment | Headley Road, Grayshott, Nr Hindhead, Surrey GU26 6JJ | Reservations can be made on +44 (0)1428 602020 Leave your worries behind

Transform your bedroom into an exotic Havana with Yankee Candle’s new Coconut and Pineapple aroma. No. 6 is the latest addition to their Coconut Collection: the scent is tantalisingly refreshing and will give you that much needed moment of relaxation after a stressful week. Or you could transport yourself to an idyllic seaside with No.1 Coconut & Sea Air and No. 2 Coconut & Beach Flower, get fruity with No. 3 Coconut & Mandarin and No. 4 Coconut & Lime or breathe in No. 5 Coconut & Vanilla to feel instantly at ease. The Coconut Collection is available in a range of formats, including the popular large 2-wick glass tumbler candle, filled ceramic tumbler candle and reed diffuser. Yankee Candle | www.yankeecandle.co.uk / 0117 316 1200 Celebrate 150 years of John Lewis

In honour of its 150th birthday, iconic department store John Lewis has launched a range of exclusive products available in-store and online. The store has collaborated with your favourite beauty brands to create a range of one-off, beautifully presented products packaged in iconic print designs. These include Liz Earle’s Cleanse and Polish, which features the signature 1864 Cummersdale print, a Lancôme Hypnose gift set featuring their best print of all time, Daisy Chain, and an Elemis travel bag decorated with their infamous 60s Raymond Loewy design. Find out more and browse products online at www.johnlewis.com Take a step through Hoxton’s ethereal haze

Made in the Shade is named after the 50s adage that you can have ‘everything you want in the comfort of your own palm tree’. Created by three cocktail mixologists, the atmosphere at the old pleasure gardens and notorious Pimlico alehouse will make you forget that you’re in the centre of Hoxton. There’s a range of delicious guilty drinking pleasures all with their own personal touch, which can be enjoyed in the garden, at the bar, during Foosball, over a meal or while sprawled out on a sofa. Made in the Shade | 6pm - midnight | 177 Hoxton St, London N1 6PJ Weatherproof your hair

Judging by last weekend’s downpour, there’s no trusting the weather. So this week at GTG we aren’t taking any chances. We’ll be turning to Philip Kingsley’s Weatherproof Hairspray and Weatherspray Styling Froth to ensure that we won’t be running for cover. Both products work to leave the hair slick and manageable while controlling frizz and unruly strays, no matter the weather conditions. Philip Kingsley | Philip Kingsley Weatherproof Hairspray, £7.50 and Philip Kingsley Weatherproof Styling Froth, £15.95, available at www.philipkingsley.co.uk Jump on a pole

Standard gym workouts are a thing of the past. At GTG HQ, we’re all for trying out something new and different. That’s why this week, we’ll be heading to Polepeople’s Shoreditch Dance Studio to take a pole dancing lesson. Renowned as a highly effective workout, these pole dancing session are unlike any other. On Saturday, Jai will be combining street dance with pole (you’ll be body popping by the end). Or on Sunday, there are two classes, Burlesque Femme Fatale with Gwendoline Lamour or Pole Divas, in which you learn a routine to Kylie’s latest hit “Sexercise”. Polepeople | prices and timing dependent on class | Shoreditch Dance Studio, 16 Hewett St, London, EC2A 3NN | Book here Think ahead to the next Bank Holiday

The Bank Holiday may have just ended, but we’re already thinking ahead for what to do next. Next week, everybody will be basking in another extended weekend and we’re planning a trip away. The Grosvenor Arms, in Shaftesbury, Dorset, boasts a beautiful courtyard and quaint town, perfect for a mid-evening stroll. When you start to feel peckish, head to their elegant restaurant for a delicious pizza cooked on a wood-fired oven. Or head to The Crown, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, a five-hundred year old coaching inn for a quick escape from the city. A cosy pub with 38 rooms designed by Ilse Crawford, you’re sure to have a comfortable stay. The Grosvenor Arms | Doubles from £95 per night | The Crown | Doubles from £135 per night | Book through www.mrandmrssmith.com | Want to get away this weekend? Find out their latest availability here Experience the new way to rave This Saturday, Wembley Park will turn into a sea of runners and glow sticks. Electric Run is a Premier Night 5k run/walk experience. Featuring 'lands' of light sound, participants are transported to a electric techno wonderland. The whole experience promotes transforming your body in a healthy and drug-free way. Electric Run is also located in Manchester (10th May), Cardiff, Edinburgh and Glasgow. What are you waiting for? Grab a glow stick, LED and whatever else is left over from your uni neon days and join in on the fun. Electric Run | Wembley Park | starts at 11.30pm | Get more information here Power up a cinema screen

This Saturday, head to Fordham Park for a viewing of cult classic Attack The Block. The free screening will be powered by bikes, so bring your cycle and help power the film, or come along and watch participants as they cycle to keep the movie going. A DJ will get the evening started and don’t forget a blanket and warm clothes. Food and drink will be available. Free Film Festival | Saturday 26 April | DJ set from 7pm, film 8.30pm | free | Fordham Park, Pagnell Street SE14 6AY | more information available here Sip on exclusive martinis Whether you’re a Martini expert or just a fan of gin, the Sipsmith 100 Martini Bar is full of drinks that are worth exploring, and with 100 martinis on the menu, you’re bound to have difficulty choosing. Once you manage to select a drink via an interactive menu, a bartender will bring their roving trolley to your table and create your drink in front of you, explaining the story behind it. The bar is set in the legendary Kettner’s, a beautiful building first opened in 1867 and decorated with extravagant oak-panelled private rooms. Sipsmith 100 Martini Bar | £12 | Kettner’s 29 Romilly St, London W1D 5HP | Book online here Cut your hair like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

We were thrilled when we heard that George Northwood was opening his own salon . Stylist to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung, this GTG expert opened the doors to his first salon earlier this week. There will be a bespoke colour and balayage menu, a luxury hair spa bed and Colour Hot Desk, where clients can relax with healthy snacks and fresh raw juice. That George sure knows what a girl wants. George Northwood Salon | cuts from £75 and colour from £60 | 24 Wells Street, London W1T | book an appointment at reservations@georgenorthwood.com Enjoy a healthy afternoon tea