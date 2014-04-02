12 Weekend Wonders: 5th and 6th April

Trot over to the SOS tent Horses galloping, extravagant fascinators, champagne glasses clinking… and a quick run to the blow dry tent. This year, Beauty Bazaar at Harvey Nichols has teamed up with The Crabbie’s Grand National Festival 2014 to give you an exclusive beauty SOS tent. This one-stop treatment shop has Nail Inc professionals repairing chipped nails, Electric Hair stylists keeping hair in place and a Shu Uemura Lash Bar to ensure lashes flutter until the sun goes down. Mini makeovers and pampering sessions will also be available with Bobbi Brown and bareMinerals. Not going to the races? Never fear, Harvey Nichols, Liverpool ONE are taking appointments in-store for their ‘Show Pony’ and ‘Best in Show’ packages. Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols ; price dependent on package; store open 10am - 8pm (Monday - Friday), 9am - 7pm (Saturday), 11am - 5pm (Sunday); Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols, Liverpool One, 16 Manesty’s Lane, Liverpool, L1 3DL Get a dancer’s physique

No, really, it is possible – all thanks to barrecore. This form of exercise uses dance-based movements to help you create a long and lean build like a dancer. Each session targets all of the major muscle groups and also improves your posture and alignment. Classes are only one hour long, but two or three sessions a week is all you need to see long-lasting results. Barrecore ; Saturdays and Sundays; timing dependent on class; from £28 (buy one get one free, £14 per class); First Floor, Atlantic Court, 77 Kings Road, London SW3 4NX or 6 Cavendish Square, Lower Ground Floor, London W1G 0PD Explore the joys of a cup of Joe

Breathe in the aromas of over 250 artisan coffees at this year’s London Coffee Festival. This event is a must for all coffee-lovers, with demonstrations from world-class baristas and interactive workshops covering everything from brewing methods and chocolate pairing to milk chemistry and coffee-based cocktails. There will also be competitions including latte art and the search for the UK’s best barista. London Coffee Festival ; 10am - 7pm; tickets from £11.50; 15 Hanbury Street, The Old Truman Brewery, London E1 6QR Visit the place that inspired a generation

Two years on from the biggest event London has ever hosted, the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park is being reopened this weekend. The venue has a range of activities for the family; from its Tumbling Bay Playground and Timber Lodge Café to the South Plaza resting spot. The Lee Valley Velopark has a 250 metre indoor track, a 390 metre outdoor BMX run, and road and mountain bike circuits which can be ridden during cheap pay-and-ride sessions on Wednesdays. Or maybe you’d prefer to take a dip in one of the London Aquatics Centre’s two Olympic-sized pools or try your luck in the diving pool. Sessions are priced in line with other local facilities. Finish the day with a trip up the Arcelormittal Orbit (that weird-looking structure!) and stand on its observation deck for panoramic views of the park. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park ; opens 10am on April 5th; London E20 2ST Learn how to fly

Ever since Pink’s amazing aerial performance at the Grammys, the GTG team has been eager to give it a go. At Flying Fantastic, you can experience aerial fitness and give your body a unique workout. With classes such as Aerial Silks, Hoop, Trapeze, Slings and Yoga and Pilates all taught by aerial experts, you’ll get your climbs, drops and tricks down in no time. Flying Fantastic ; timing dependent on class; drop-in classes £20 (must be paid in advance); The Wilditch Centre, 48 Culvert Road, Battersea. London, SW11 5BB and Gymbox, 20 Farringdon Road, London EC1M 3AP Sip on some skinnies Leave the stress of the working week behind and head over to The Folly for fun, relaxation and entertainment. This 'botanically inspired haven' boasts its very own garden lounge and flower shop for you to stop and smell the roses. You can then dine at the chef’s table and select from their wide range of skinny cocktails – the perfect way to indulge without feeling too guilty the morning after! The Folly ; 7.30am – 11pm (Monday – Wednesday), 7.30am – late (Thursday – Friday), 9am – midnight (Saturday), 9am – 7pm (Sunday); 41 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0BT Perfect your pout This weekend, GTG will be puckering up with the new L’Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Colours. These new saviours have a high concentration of pigments combined with hyaluronic gel, giving you that ‘just-applied’ look from day to night. And with a selection of gorgeous colours on offer, we’re spoilt for choice… L’Oreal Paris Infallible Lip Colour ; £9.99 each; available at Boots Break the rules When you read the word ‘yoga’, what comes into your head? A calming atmosphere full of deep breathing and tranquillity? Well, not when it comes to Rocket Yoga at Frame. Here, you’ll find 75 minutes of fast-paced yoga to an uplifting soundtrack, from 90s and drum and base to soul funk and maybe even a spot of electro. Frame ; timing dependent on class; from £7; Frame Shoreditch, 29 New Inn Yard, Shoreditch, EC2A 3EY and Frame Queen’s Park, 27 Beethoven Street, Queen’s Park, W10 4LG Embrace the heat and prepare your feet The hottest summer trend isn’t fruit-shaped sunglasses or short shorts. This year it’s all about sandals: gladiators, chunky jewels and pool sliders, so we need to get our feet looking their best. This is why we plan to spend our Saturday night using our Micro-Pedi to ensure smooth and soft feet without having to spend a penny. Cater to your mind, body and spirit

Head over to the Bamford Haybarn Spa at The Berkeley and treat yourself to a day of pure bliss. The spa offers a range of treatments (try their Bamford De-Stress Massage to melt away work worries), which are designed to leave you feeling relaxed, refreshed and revitalised. Once you’re done, catch some rays by the rooftop pool or dip your toes in the signature water blend – a mix of fresh lemon, mint and cucumber and fresh fruit. Bamford Haybarn Spa ; 8am – 8.30pm; price dependent on treatment; The Berkeley, Wilton Place, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 7RL Rock a new ‘do

New season, new hair. Which is why we’re booking ourselves in at the Daniel Galvin Jr Salon. The cosy interior makes you feel right at home, so you can feel relaxed as a highly trained stylist tackles your tresses. Whether you want highlights that catch the sunlight or an organic treatment to detoxify hair – this is where you need to go. Daniel Galvin Jr ; price dependent on treatment; David Galvin Jr, 4 West Halkin Street, Belgravia, London, SW1X 8JA Have a guilt-free feast