5 ways to give your festival look a dose of Indian beauty

Beyoncé and Solange may have taken centre stage at Coachella, but don’t put a ring on it this festival season - put a bindi on instead. Indian beauty was the look of choice of many a Coachella goer this year and it’s one trend we’re hoping will stick around for the rest of summer. From henna to nose rings and sari-coloured nails, here are our top looks from this year’s festivities to inspire your look, whether you’re headed to Lovebox or Latitude, Bestival or Glastonbury. Bindis

Celebrity inspiration: Ellie Goulding and Vanessa Hudgens Why we’re loving this trend: An accessory that’s a little bit different, it can be as subtle or out there as you’d like. Get the Look: Topshop do some great sets ranging from individual crystals , £7.50, to colourful feather bindis , £6.50. Also check out local sari and Indian accessory shops for some great finds at purse-friendly prices: there are some brilliant bindi bargains along Ealing Road in Wembley and Southall in particular.

Sari-coloured nails

Celebrity Inspiration: Alessandra Ambrosio Why we’re loving this trend: A creative way to add a touch of sun to tips and toes. Get The Look: The new range of Smashbox Nail Polish Art Strips, £10, (out on the 14th of May) has become our latest beauty addiction. Part of the limited edition Santigold collection, not only are they super eye-catching, but the intricate patterns on the gold ones in particular hide a multitude of sins should they start to chip. If you’re looking for a mani-makeover with the headliner seal of approval, head down to Sophy Robson’s Nail Bar at Hari’s for a range of designs that are certain to make sure your nails take centre stage. Nose rings

Celebrity Inspiration: Kendall Jenner Why we’re loving this trend: Sometimes earrings alone just won’t do... Get The Look: Hoops, studs or cuffs, whichever incarnation you go for, make sure the style compliments your nose shape and fits in well with the rest of your features. While we admire Kendall’s fearlessness in the nose hoop style stakes, this more wearable gold and silver tone nose cuff duo , £2 from River Island, should certainly fit the bill if you’re not feeling quite that brave. MORE GLOSS: The Gloss guide to festival beauty essentials Henna designs and Mehndi

Celebrity Inspiration: Sofia Richie Why we’re loving this trend: A semi-permanent tattoo that will look as great on day three as it did on day one. Get The Look: If you’re on the hunt for a range of patterns and designs that’ll stand out from the field-frolicking crowds, Pinterest is rife with ample inspiration, as is Maple Mehndi . Our top tip to give your henna or mehndi extra impact: after it’s dried, dip a sponge or a piece of cotton wool into a mixture of lemon juice and sugar and dab it over the henna. Let it dry and voila - stronger, longer-lasting hand art at your fingertips. Hand panjas