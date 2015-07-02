A salon worthy gel effect mani-pedi in a bottle

Faffing with constantly repainting your nails or timely salon visits isn't fun at the best of times but particularly not during our short lived summer. Luckily Nails inc Gel Effect polish is here to help. Two coats of this stuff will give your nails an ultra glossy, high shine gel effect finish without the hassle of a UV lamp or soak off.

Staying intact whether you’re lucky enough to be popping from pool to pina colada or just picnicking after work, the gel formula glides on effortlessly and the extra wide brush ensures the application is foolproof. Plus, the new and improved formulation featuring nourishing and strengthening flower extract will mean your nails will not only look fabulous, but remain in expert condition too.

The warmer months (and sunkissed skin) call for popping brights and chic pastels, and two of our favorites from the Gel Effect range fit the bill perfectly; Downtown, a shocking fuschia pink and Regents Place, a beautiful cornflower blue.

Both of these polishes are available in the ‘GET THE GLOSS 2015 SUMMER IT KIT’ alongside seven other GTG summer favourites.

Click here to purchase your Summer IT Kit Box

Latest in Beauty are offering free shipping from Thursday 2nd July- Sunday 5th July. Use Code GTGITKIT at the checkout to benefit from this offer.