Acrylic nails: 5 things you need to know

When it comes quick fixes for achieving longer-looking and stronger-feeling nails, acrylics are still one of the most well known ways to achieve them. They’ve been around for years, but they seem to have suffered a bad rap in recent times due to ongoing concerns about damage to the nail, risk of infection and easy breakage. Are they deserving of the negative press? According to nail pro and GTG Expert Sabrina Gayle , the problem lies in the way that they’re applied and removed. “It is an inexperienced technician not the enhancements themselves that are the real problem,” she says. “Unsanitary tools, files and prep and cutting corners will all lead to bacterial problems and weakened, dented, or even broken nails.” The British Association of Dermatologists also recently warned that the methacrylate chemicals found in acrylic and gel polishes could cause an allergic, itchy rash to occur on the body. It was noted that this most often occurs when gels and polishes are applied at home or by untrained technicians. With so many developments in talon tech, it seems that there may well no longer be a need for the use of acrylic any more. However, it still has its place for certain looks. “Acrylic is more beneficial if you’re wanting a more natural pink tone to your nails,” says Sabrina. “Gel powder gives your nails a clearer look and so it is more beneficial if you’re wanting white tips. Acrylic and gel powder are both as strong and hard wearing.” A mixture of a liquid monomer and a powder polymer, it creates a hard protective layer on nails to make them appear longer and stronger. However, if done by someone who lacks the know-how or if they’re not looked after afterwards, the reality will be far from that when they come off. We asked Sabrina for her top acrylic nail tips for getting the most out of your manicure and ensuring it looks better for longer too.

1. Book in with someone who has both qualifications and experience Finding the right person to do your acrylics is key and a mixture of industry-specific certification and on-the-job experience can provide ample peace of mind for ensuring that you’re in the right hands. “The key to great acrylics is a qualified technician, one who is proud to display their certificates and will talk you through the service and extend aftercare advice,” says Sabrina. "The nail technician will need to have a minimum VTCT Level 2 Certificate in Nail Technology." So keep your eyes peeled and don't be afraid to ask. 2. Ensure the tools being used are clean Risk of infection is a common area of concern for those tempted to try acrylics. This is largely due to the tools used and the process followed to prep the nails before acrylics are applied. “No matter what type of nail service or which brand of products you use, preparing the nail plate properly is paramount for enhanced nails, avoiding infections and lifting,” says Sabrina. If you think the files, tip cutters or brushes are dirty or worn out, speak up to avoid infection (they’ll be used to complete tasks like pushing the cuticles back). Clean tools that are regularly replaced will also be more effective at removing dust and debris from the nail plate to ensure that the acrylics adhere better too.