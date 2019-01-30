Aldi's new designer-inspired candles are their most stylish yet

Aldi's just-announced Valentine's Day collection sees the return of the stampede-inducing three-wick Jo Malone dupe mega candle as well as three 'slogan' candles that (visually at least) punch above their price tag. Samples weren't available so we're not able to tell you whether the three scents, in their red, nude and blue glass holders are an olfactory winner just yet, or whether they burn down evenly, but on the looks front, we think they are pretty chic.

Launching on the 7 February (just in time for Valentine's Day) Desire, Love and Fantasy are £3.99 each - you can light the wick without the fear of watching your budget burn away. Fantasy describes itself as "a deliciously rich coffee, jasmine and vanilla scent", Desire: "a deep and luxurious velvet and orchid combination with notes of sweet honey," and Love: "a rose, violet and vanilla fragrance ideal for floral scent worshippers." As you'd expect for the price, they are not made of luxury natural wax, but paraffin.