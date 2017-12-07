Aldi launches budget friendly Jo Malone inspired Christmas gift sets

Let's be honest. We all wander past Jo Malone and hope to see their gorgeously wrapped signature box sitting under our Christmas tree on December 25th, but with their prices being at the luxury end of the gifting spectrum, we aren't all going to be that lucky (James, if you're reading this, I still REALLY would like one of those). Enter supermarket heroes, Aldi, who have sprinkled some festive joy all over our bank accounts, and created budget-friendly gift sets to rival the luxe brand’s originals. Earlier this year, Aldi debuted their Jo Malone-inspired candles, which were an instant bestseller (they may not be quite the same but who can argue when they cost the same as my morning coffee?). The reed diffuser dupes followed and were a great match as we said in our review at the time, and now you can give the gift of faux luxury with the corresponding Christmas gift sets.

First up in their Christmas collection is this year's festive table centrepiece; a giant three wick scented candle priced at just £9.99. You can imagine what the Jo Malone equivalent of this would set you back (we’re talking over £100), so seeing as it’s the festive season I’d be tempted to stock up on a few of these from Aldi and still have budget over to hit the wine aisle. The scent is uncanny in its similarity to the pricier original, but it definitely burns faster and doesn’t fill your room with fragrance for as long. My favourite, though, is their Luxury Diffuser Gift Set; packed into two ‘trios’ of scent combinations: Lime, Basil & Mandarin, Pomegranate Noir, and Freesia & Pear or a newer set of Orris & Sandalwood, Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Red Roses, they really are impressive in terms of how the scent fills the room, and would make a great gift at under £10 (or a self-gift, at that price…).