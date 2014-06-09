Alexander Wang creates first fragrance for Balenciaga

Ayesha Muttucumaru 9 June 2014
get-the-gloss-balenciaga-and-alexander-wang-1

If you’re looking for a designer perfume this autumn, we may have just found it...

With the recent string of designer beauty collaborations  showing us that fashion and beauty make for the most stylish of bedfellows, we can now add one more to our wish lists: B. Balenciaga, the new fragrance by Alexander Wang.

The New York designer and creative director of  Balenciaga’s  first scent for the fashion house, his aim was to portray the brand's heritage as seen through his own modern perspective. “It took a lot of soul-searching,” he said,”but I really wanted to do something quite pure, as I see it as a step forward for the house.

“It was exciting working on the scent and going to the essence of the brand, to its DNA, and to also combine that with my vision. I didn’t want to base this project too much on the past, but also wanted it to be iconic to the brand. I want it to stand the test of time.”

Wang worked with International Flavors & Fragrances’ Domitille Bertier to create the fragrance. Expect a green, woody addition to your perfume collection, opening with green notes of edamame and lily of the valley bell. As B. Balenciaga evolves, the iris note reveals a powdery essence before drying down with darker notes of cashmeran woods.

The fragrance will be available from the end of October 2014. We've already marked it in our calendars.


