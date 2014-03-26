Alice Hart-Davis: Three generations of beauty

As Mother’s Day approaches, we wondered what beauty secrets, rituals and even products transcend generations; what tricks we can learn from the older and wiser, and what trends we should adopt from the younger and cooler.

Who better to reveal her family beauty traits than Alice Hart-Davis? Founder of Good Things Skincare, award-winning journalist and expert in both teen skin and anti-ageing, Alice reveals the make-up rules she learned from her mother at a young age and the advice she’ll be passing on to her two daughters…

What is your first beauty memory of your mother? And what was your daughters’ first beauty memory of you?

The wonderful fragrance that she wore when going out for dinner, which I later realised was Patou’s Joy. She would creep into my bedroom to kiss me goodnight on her way out, smelling heavenly.

My daughters had to put up with me putting on make-up while they were in the bath and often spending more time on the former than the latter.

What are the main beauty differences between each generation of your family?

We are all fairly practical and low-maintenance on a day-to-day basis, but when getting smartened up, we tend to pick different areas to focus on. My mother would least like to go without blusher (or rouge, as she still prefers to call it) and lipstick; I depend on mascara and tinted moisturiser and my girls would choose eyeliner above everything else.

Do all three generations share a beauty secret or a favourite product?

Apart from Good Things products, you mean (we all use the Good Things Miracle Mattifier , £7.99)? We’re all quite partial to livening up a party outfit with a very bright lipstick.

What beauty trends do you believe transcend all three generations of your family?

The ones beloved of the Hollywood goddesses of yesteryear that still hold good today. A smooth complexion, a strong lip, a well-defined eye… and I’d add smooth, shiny hair, though my girls would think that over-done.

What was the most important piece of beauty advice your mother passed to you, that you in turn passed to your daughters?

That using blusher is a sure-fire way to stop people saying ‘Are you alright? You look a bit pale...’

What beauty views and tips do you think mothers could learn from teenagers?

That – if you keep an open mind – there are plenty of things you can learn from the way teens see beauty and use make-up. They’re really good at using accessories – maybe a hairband, or a scarf, or a flower – as part of a look. Molly is a dab hand with the liquid eyeliner and does a lovely short succinct line that stops dead just before the end of the eyelid (less obtrusive than a flick; I’m trying to copy her) and from Beth I’ve learned the power of wearing a bright lip with an otherwise bare face.