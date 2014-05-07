Alicia for Givenchy

The GTG team would like to congratulate R&B beauty Alicia Keys for joining the gorgeous Liv Tyler and Amanda Seyfried as the new face of Givenchy Parfums.

As well as being a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Alicia Keys is also an accomplished actress, a New York Times bestselling author, an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of philanthropy and the global fight against HIV and AIDS - it’s a wonder she has time to breathe…

Speaking about the recent announcement,, Keys said she felt “honoured’ to be representing the luxury French brand.

"Givenchy has long been one of the world's most iconic luxury fashion houses and a personal favourite of mine," she revealed.

We’re waiting with baited breath until the fragrance is unveiled in September 2014 - even 13 years after shooting to superstardom, its seems this girl is most definitely still on fire.