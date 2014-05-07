Alicia for Givenchy

7 May 2014
get-the-gloss-alicia-keys-givenchy

Alicia Keys is on fire as it's announced she is the new face of Givenchy Parfums

The GTG team would like to congratulate R&B beauty Alicia Keys for joining the gorgeous Liv Tyler and Amanda Seyfried as the new face of Givenchy Parfums.

As well as being a 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Alicia Keys is also an accomplished actress, a New York Times bestselling author, an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of philanthropy and the global fight against HIV and AIDS - it’s a wonder she has time to breathe…

Speaking about the recent announcement,, Keys said she felt “honoured’ to be representing the luxury  French brand.

"Givenchy has long been one of the world's most iconic luxury fashion houses and a personal favourite of mine," she revealed.

We’re waiting with baited breath until the fragrance is unveiled in September 2014 - even 13 years after shooting to superstardom, its seems this girl is most definitely still on fire.


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More