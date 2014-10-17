All the glossip from our natural beauty event with The Organic Pharmacy

We’re feeling full of beans and brimming with health after a day spent learning about and indulging in holistic beauty treatments- when both our looks and our health are being taken of, we’re happy beauty bunnies. The spring in our step is courtesy of the wonderful team at The Organic Pharmacy Covent Garden store, who ran two hourly natural beauty and health sessions throughout the day. From homeopathic health consultations to plant powered facials with beauty expert Victoria Nelhams and troubleshooting makeup consultations with in-house maestro Eric Ienco, inner and outer radiance was well taken care of.

The day sessions were quieter, allowing readers to really make to most of one-to-one time with The Organic Pharmacy’s specialists, while the evening session was a full house with prosecco on tap, although many virtuous readers opted for an alkalising juice blended by Bobo’s Juicery. In addition to mini facials or skin consultations, bespoke stress and vitamin and mineral tests, tailored journeys through fragrance and makeup tutorials, readers also received a 10% discount on any products purchased and a 20% discount on treatments booked on the day. The taster treatments showcased the instant results and nourishing potential of going green on the cosmetics front- skin was left luminous and makeup advice was tailored to your features and unique concerns, even taking into account dietary and lifestyle factors (localised breakouts are telling of your general health). Taking care of the diet side of things on the night was Honestly Healthy , who supplied delicious snacks, dips and sweet treats, as well as two of our favourite cookbooks for a reader raffle. Everyone went away with a bespoke goody bag and a wholesome grin.

If you missed out on this event but would love to find out about what we’re up to in future, check out our events page here .