All the glossip from our natural beauty event with The Organic Pharmacy

Anna Hunter 17 October 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-organic-pharmacy-event

On Thursday 16th October we ran natural beauty and health sessions with The Organic Pharmacy- find out how we all got a green glow on the day (in a good way)

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

We’re feeling full of beans and brimming with health after a day spent learning about and indulging in holistic beauty treatments- when both our looks and our health are being taken of, we’re happy beauty bunnies. The spring in our step is courtesy of the wonderful team at The Organic Pharmacy  Covent Garden store, who ran two hourly natural beauty and health sessions throughout the day. From homeopathic health consultations to plant powered facials with beauty expert Victoria Nelhams and troubleshooting makeup consultations with in-house maestro Eric Ienco, inner and outer radiance was well taken care of.

The day sessions were quieter, allowing readers to really make to most of one-to-one time with The Organic Pharmacy’s specialists, while the evening session was a full house with prosecco on tap, although many virtuous readers opted for an alkalising juice blended by  Bobo’s Juicery.  In addition to mini facials or skin consultations, bespoke stress and vitamin and mineral tests, tailored journeys through fragrance and makeup tutorials, readers also received a 10% discount on any products purchased and a 20% discount on treatments booked on the day. The taster treatments showcased the instant results and nourishing potential of going green on the cosmetics front- skin was left luminous and makeup advice was tailored to your features and unique concerns, even taking into account dietary and lifestyle factors (localised breakouts are telling of your general health). Taking care of the diet side of things on the night was  Honestly Healthy , who supplied delicious snacks, dips and sweet treats, as well as  two of our favourite cookbooks  for a reader raffle. Everyone went away with a bespoke goody bag and a wholesome grin.

If you missed out on this event but would love to find out about what we’re up to in future, check out our events page  here .


You may also like

How to clear bacne and buttne from the skin doctors that know
13 of the best makeup storage solutions to suit every space and style
The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t
15 of the best cream blushers for the perfect flushed look


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More