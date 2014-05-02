An App a Day: Think Dirty

What does it do?

It’s the new quick and convenient way to learn about the potentially toxic ingredients in your beauty products. With an online store of over 68,000 American and European brands, the app uses the individual product barcode to rate it on a ‘dirtiness scale’ from one (the cleanest) to 10 (the dirtiest), allowing you to discover the sordid secrets of your beauty stash.

Special Features

The main attraction is the Dirty Meter™ which is a comprehensive rating of an individual product along with detailed (yet easy to understand) information on ingredients, certifications and potential health impacts.

Users are also able to keep note of the products already in their bathroom and track their progress on ‘cleaning’ it up.

Are some of your products not recognised? No problem, you can add the barcode into the UPC Submission section and if you’re a registered user you’ll be notified as soon as the new item is added to the database.

Why do we need it?

Because ingredients in beauty products aren't monitored by the FDA, making it almost impossible to know exactly what you’re using on your body. However, with the help of this app we’re able to make more informed decisions about the products we purchase, allowing us to stay protected while we pamper. The app has already been downloaded 70,000 times, offering some hope that brands might have to start being held more accountable for using harmful chemicals in their formulas. Cleaner, more honest beauty - power to the people!

Why do we love it?

Because knowledge is power. Nothing frustrates us more than being fleeced into paying through the nose for a supposedly ‘natural’ moisturiser only to break out into a red rash the following day - we can finally sort the liars from the legitimates, and man do we feel smug about it.

Available on iTunes