An App a Day: Wahanda

13 April 2014
get-the-gloss-wahanda-1

Get all your pampering needs at the touch of a button with the new app from Wahanda

Like a little black book of beauty, this app is an absolute dream for anyone looking to book a quick, quality appointment on the go.

Using a database of over 3,800 salons and spas across key UK cities, users are able to discover new venues, browse real-time availability, read reviews from existing customers and discreetly book future or last-minute appointments in just a few taps.

Choose from nine different categories ranging from hair and nails to spas and massages, or search by treatment and venue name. To make things even easier, the ‘My Venues’ function remembers the spas and salons you’ve recently visited, allowing you to book follow-up appointments in seconds.

The coolest thing about this little beauty though is that the results are based on proximity to your device or your chosen location, so you never need to venture far to get a quick beauty fix.

Available free on iTunes 


