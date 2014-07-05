An App a Day: Wedding Flowers

5 July 2014
gtg-wedding-flowers-app

Take the stress and strife out of your big day with this fun floral wedding app

How does it work?

It’s the UK's only consumer magazine devoted to big day blooms. Peruse through information on the latest floral trends, floral-embellished cakes and delicate buttonholes, along with plenty of inspirational real-life weddings. Each issue is positively brimming with beautiful ideas alongside practical and expert advice, making it the ultimate scrapbook for brides-to-be.

Why do we love it?

Whilst its focus is primarily on flowers, this magazine also provides plenty of information on areas such as venue themes, the hen party, craft ideas and even beauty tips and tricks for the big day. With each suggestion being as chic and elegant as the next we’ve almost been finding it too difficult to pin down any solid ideas - it’s the online moodboard you need to have.

Why do we need it?

Because after the dress, venue, photographer and menu have been decided, flowers can sometimes end up being a hugely stressful afterthought - as a result a little creative inspiration along with expert advice is just the ticket to help lighten the load and keep you on track for a wonderful wedding.

Available  free  on iTunes


