An Email Exchange With...Sonia Hully, founder of Nailberry

When it comes to the nails industry, Sonia Hully has her finger on the pulse when it comes to what consumers want.

With a strong business acumen, passion for fashion and entrepreneurial spirit, the founder of Nailberry’s career journey makes for an inspirational read. Having started in finance upon landing a position at the renowned Société Générale at the age of 21, she then went on to become a broker. Following this, she worked within the Feature Films industry (working for heavyweights such as Pathé and Momentum Pictures) and then entered the exciting world of Real Estate Development to further exercise her entrepreneurial skill and creative flair when it came to renovation and interior design.

Having seen though that the cosmetics industry was still booming despite the recession, she then turned her attentions to developing an international business within the sector and that was where Nailberry was born. Out of her vision to create a cruelty-free range that was as natural as possible, the brand’s first 4-free of chemicals nail polish was created in 2014 and following that, a formula to act as a ‘detox’ to nails suffering from the effects of one-to-many gel manicures - Nailberry L’Oxygéné in January 2015.

Innovative and driven with a growing roster of products that cater for today’s modern mani needs under her belt, we caught up with Sonia to find out more about her working day for some motivational working week inspiration.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

SH: Neither. During the week I tend to stay frozen for 5 minutes while I mentally prepare for the day before getting up. On the weekends however, I like to wake up naturally unless I have an early appointment.

GTG: What does your company do in under ten words?

SH: Creating a premium brand of healthy nail polish.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

SH: “A setback is never a bad experience, just a learning curve.”

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?

SH: Creating, meeting influential and interesting people, research!

GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

SH: Brush my teeth, feed my cats and drink a lemon juice (while checking emails).

GTG: What do you love about your job?

SH: The diversity of it. Managing a store, creating a brand from scratch, meeting interesting people – every day is different.

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

SH: It goes from a salad or sushi to hearty comfort food - we have a great deli next door to the salon.

GTG: How do you stay organised?

SH: I have a to do list on my notepad and iPhone – which I update regularly.

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words?

SH: I like to think I am creative, efficient and flexible.

GTG: Typical work attire?

SH: I would say most of the time smart casual or tailored if I have meetings. It also depends on my mood…my style can change when I feel like being a businesswoman versus being a creative woman.

GTG: Heels or flats, and why?

SH: Mostly heels if I have appointments, but flats if I have to walk a lot with my heels in my handbag so I can change before meetings.

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

SH: I can't remember ever feeling like I had a really bad job - I realise that makes me very lucky!

GTG: Notepad or i-notes?

SH: I email myself to do lists, but am more of a notepad type of person – I like writing things down, it helps my thought process.

GTG: Yoga, pilates or HIIT and why?

SH: Power yoga and Pilates. However if Barry’s Bootcamp was near me, I think I’d do it.

