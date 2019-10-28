The first ever Get The Gloss beauty and wellness awards are here

Victoria Woodhall 28 October 2019
awards-lg-banner

To celebrate our 7th birthday this month, we’re honouring the best in beauty and wellness throughout December. Entries are now closed and we're busy judging. Watch this space!

**** ENTRIES ARE NOW CLOSED **** WATCH THIS SPACE AND FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM  FOR WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM 1 DECEMBER 2019

Ever since Get The Gloss launched in October 2012 it has been our mission to root out the best in health, beauty and wellness. Powered by a passionate in-house team and more than 300 experts, with 600k+ monthly website users and unrivalled standing within the industry, we deliver fresh, daily expert-led content to a highly engaged and ever-growing audience across the UK and beyond.

Now, to celebrate that success (and because, let’s be honest, we like a bit of a knees-up, it’s our 7th birthday after all), we’re launching our first-ever awards. Twenty-five categories,  from Best Base to V-care, from Results-focused Skincare to Stress-busters, and to be announced daily throughout the month of December (see what we did there?) judged by Get The Gloss founders, editors and experts.

Every day a new winner, culminating in an overall Editor’s choice. Readers will have a chance to win the entire line-up - while brands large and small will have the opportunity to see their hard work recognised by the most trusted names in the game.

To find out more, head over to our Get The Gloss Awards page


You may also like

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Tatcha skincare launched this week!

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Noughty's Get Set Grow hair range is here for your thickest hair yet


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More