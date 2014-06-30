Armani Eau D’Arômes is one for the gents

30 June 2014
The new fragrance from Giorgio Armani is the epitome of sun-drenched Italian chic

With manic makeup draws and glossy goodies coming out of our ears, it’s not often we feel the need to pilfer anything from the (slightly barren) half of the bathroom cabinet belonging to our significant others. With the release of Armani’s Eau D’Arômes Pour Homme however, all that may have to change. It’s simple, sophisticated and a little bit spicy, and with its rich aroma the effortless essence of Italian chic, we’re preparing oursevles for some serious EDT envy this summer.

Fresh, citrusy top notes of bergamot and mandarin orange are brought to life with a touch of ginger, while cardamom, sage and chilli collide with crisp vetiver at its heart. The fragrance is fresh yet richly textured and has luxury written all over it. It lasts well throughout the day and the deliciously crisp Venetian scent stays strong from the first spritz onwards.

If it’s an ad campaign where hapless females flock down the street after a young lethario you’re expecting, then let us stop you there. Armani’s new eau de toilette is all about the subtle sophistication of the modern man, and we’ve fallen head over heels for its effortless charm. Whether it’s for your father, your boyfriend or your best friend, Armani’s Eau D’Arômes is the perfect essence to go oh so chic with this summer.

Armani Eau D’Arômes Pour Homme Eau De Toilette, £50, available to buy online from  John Lewis


