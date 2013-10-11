Balmain Paris Nail Couture Collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 October 2013
get-the-gloss-balmain-paris-nail-couture-collection-1

Balmain has redefined the fashion-forward mani with a collection of trendsetting nail colours, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

For the ultimate Bal-main-i this autumn, reach for the fashion house’s collection of four runway-ready colours to nail any AW13 trend, £40.

A limited edition collection of classic and edgy shades, each will ensure double digits are suitably well-dressed to exude a high-fashion dose of Balmain glam from tip to toe. Available exclusively from BeautyMART at Harvey Nichols  from the 20th of October, choose from either the dark hues of Noir, vampish Rouge or channel mannequin mani chic with Nude.

Complete it with this season’s must-have accessory – a Parisian Mat Top Coat, for a look that’s worthy of a Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

Like this? You might be interested in  Balmain's gorgeous hair styling line


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Dr Barbara Sturm Hydrating Conditioner, £50
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Color Wow Dream Coat, £21.60
M&S Collection pure linen belted wide leg trousers, £35
WelleCo The Collagen Elixir, £45
Next wear it with Love Sweatshirt, £28

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Awards
Get The Gloss Beauty Awards 2023 Winners
Explore More