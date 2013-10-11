Balmain Paris Nail Couture Collection

For the ultimate Bal-main-i this autumn, reach for the fashion house’s collection of four runway-ready colours to nail any AW13 trend, £40.

A limited edition collection of classic and edgy shades, each will ensure double digits are suitably well-dressed to exude a high-fashion dose of Balmain glam from tip to toe. Available exclusively from BeautyMART at Harvey Nichols from the 20th of October, choose from either the dark hues of Noir, vampish Rouge or channel mannequin mani chic with Nude.

Complete it with this season’s must-have accessory – a Parisian Mat Top Coat, for a look that’s worthy of a Paris Fashion Week catwalk.

