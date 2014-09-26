Beauty and bubbles: the launch of Zoella’s Beauty Range

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Whether she’s dishing out beauty wisdom, showcasing her fashion haul or pulling pranks on her fellow Youtube superstars, Zoella , aka 24 year old Brighton based Zoe Sugg, has more followers hanging on her every word than British Vogue. With a fan base larger than a Hollywood A-lister, Zoella’s popularity knows no bounds, and her relateable, down-to-earth appeal is without a doubt conveyed in her new beauty line, on shelves in Superdrug on Monday and available online at Feel Unique from today.

Pink, polka dots and guinea pigs feature highly, and the products themselves, ranging from a sweet floral body mist to frangranced candles and cute patent makeup bags, are priced from £5-£8, meaning that every follower can own a pretty piece of Zoella. We haven’t road tested the products, but at this price point they’re perfect pocket money fodder, and the thought that’s gone into the cute, vintage inspired packaging design is impressive indeed.

Onto the party- we gorged on sweet and savoury macaroons in the company of Tanya Burr , Lily Pebbles and Jamie Oliver (these Youtubers stick together). Much fun was had in the photobooth, and Caroline Hirons warned us off the champagne to save face the next day (one of the the best things you can do for your skin, duly noted). Zoella herself looked gorgeous and was the perfect hostess. Despite her immense success, she remains as grounded, friendly and BFF-esque as ever. Glossy congratulations to her!