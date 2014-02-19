Beauty Crush: Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Balm and Relax Massage & Body Oil

Usually the only problem that I have with sleeping is making sure that I wake up. Like a bear in the depths of its winter hibernation, odds are if you wake me up, I will probably maul you. Great news for my housemates I’m sure. You have been warned.

However as of late, I just haven’t been able to nod off, having opted to swap my bedtime book for my laptop and my mug of hot cocoa for my iPhone (hmmm, I think I may have found the root cause of my insomnia). It’s time that I rewire my nighttime routine and opt for a bit of R&R instead, courtesy of the latest sleep-inducing launches from Aromatherapy Associates.

The perfect duo for calming both skin and spirit, the new Relax Massage and Body Oil , £41 and Deep Relax Balm , £18 have proven to be the perfect bedtime buddies (with the exception of Henry Cavill of course). For a Superman-sized hit of hydration for skin suffering the effects of the dreadful weather outside, I suggest suiting up with a generous layer of oil before and after showering to nourish and soften the driest of limbs. With camomile to calm frazzled nerves, natural sedative vetivert to unwind and ylang ylang to steady emotions, it makes for a harmonious blend of soothing scents to de-stress the most overactive of buzzing minds.