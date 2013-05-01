Beauty Crush: Clarins lip jellies

This week, we’re lusting over the newest range of limited edition lip gels and balms from Clarins which have left us jelly-legged (excuse the pun) with excitement. The latest additions to our lip plumping artilleries, they’ve come at just the right time to provide a much needed injection of colour and fruity fun to our make-up bags as they make the rather tentative transition from spring to summer.



The Limited Edition Crystal Lip Gels , £16, come in two shades – Crystal Pink and Crystal Plum and each smells just as delicious as the other. They go on smoothly to give a subtle pop of juicy colour and are enriched with ceramides that work with the lipids in the skin to soften and protect from dehydration and cracking.

If you’re looking for something a little more intense, opt for the Limited Edition Crystal Lip Balms , £18, instead. Available in four eye-catching shades, these wonderfully quirky lip colour must-haves look like they’ve just stepped off the Burberry and Holly Fulton SS13 runways, bringing the trend for plastics and neons to the beauty world courtesy of their transparent overcoats and vibrantly coloured cores.