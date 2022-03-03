Beauty Crush: Clinique All About Shadow and Primer for Eyes

Ayesha Muttucumaru 21 August 2013
clinique-primers-beauty-crush

Make sure your make-up sticks around as long as you do on a night out with Clinique's latest eye creations, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

We’ve all been there. It’s 4am on a Saturday night (or perhaps more accurately, Sunday morning), you get home, look in the mirror and there staring back at you is not the pre-party lovely that left the house at 7pm, but something akin to a deranged panda.

You’re not sure how, when or WHY, but something happened between leaving the house, a mojito or five and a few ill-advised shapes being thrown (or in my case, flung) on a dancefloor. Whatever it was, it can’t have been good. Let the de-tagging commence.

However now, you can put a stop to future after-party panda-monium, thanks to the new range of long-lasting, lid-lacquering eyeshadows and eye primers from Clinique.

With an array of eye-enhancing Singles  (£16), Duos  (£22) and Quads  (£28), available, the choice is yours as to how delicate or dramatic you’d like your look to go. From muted mattes to show-stopping shimmers, these shadows boast great colour pay off, great staying power and great versatility. The Quads also include handy illustrated how-tos in their lids to ensure your peepers look picture-perfect for whatever night time misadventures lie ahead.

Team with a slick of one of the four new creamy primers  (£15) underneath your chosen shade to party-proof eyes so you’re Facebook-ready when your friends start to turn snap-happy - whether that's in the club or in the cab ride home.


