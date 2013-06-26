Beauty Crush: Cor Silver Soap

Ayesha Muttucumaru 26 June 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-cor-the-silver-soap

Ayesha Muttucumaru reveals all about the super soap that can replace your entire beauty regime

We love a good holiday multi-tasker at GTG HQ, especially when it comes with the possibility of freeing up extra space in our suitcases for swimsuits, sundresses and of course, MORE SHOES (it’s all about options, right?).

So imagine our delight when we saw one of the best travel-sized beauty buys to grace our desktops in a while – The Cor Silver Soap, £35 available exclusively at Harvey Nichols .

More than your average bar of soap, this refreshingly non-drying, all-in-one skin perfector replaces your toner, cleanser and moisturiser, developing a rich lather to remove all traces of make-up and leaving skin fresh, squeaky clean and soft to the touch.

Containing nano-silver (known for its natural antibacterial and healing properties), hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising jojoba, aloe and avocado, this resourceful wash bag essential packs some serious deep cleansing punch to protect and purify in one swift step.

Available in three handy sizes to suit trunk, tote, holdall or carryall, it’s the next level in sudding up in our opinion - the phrase small but mighty has never been more apt.

Available in-store at Harvey Nichols and online soon.


