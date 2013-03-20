Beauty Crush: Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer French Nudes Collection

If you are still wearing a French manicure: stop. The new way to keep nails simple is with a sophisticated nude shade from Estee Lauder’s elegant new natural collection , £14.50.



Barely-there nails graced many a mannequin-like hand on the S/S13 runways, so take inspiration from the likes of Donna Karan, DKNY and Mary Katrantzou to subtly polish up what nature gave you.

According to Creative Make-up Director of Estee Lauder Tom Pecheux, “This collection is like foundation for hands. It’s all about enhancing nails, rather than making a big statement with colour.”

Designed to suit all skin tones, use any one of the five flattering flesh tone shades to tidy up the dodgiest of trans-seasonal digits. Perfect if the thought of going bare is somewhat daunting. Use to elongate and extend, or for a subtle change, use a contrasting hue to your skin colour for some natural edge.