Beauty Crush: Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer French Nudes Collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 March 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-estee-lauder-nude-nail-polish-1
Still life by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru says if you want to be on trend this season, you simply have to go nude

If you are still wearing a French manicure: stop. The new way to keep nails simple is with a sophisticated nude shade from Estee Lauder’s elegant new natural collection , £14.50.

Barely-there nails graced many a mannequin-like hand on the S/S13 runways, so take inspiration from the likes of Donna Karan, DKNY and Mary Katrantzou to subtly polish up what nature gave you.

MORE GLOSS: Nude lips for darker skin tones

According to Creative Make-up Director of Estee Lauder Tom Pecheux, “This collection is like foundation for hands. It’s all about enhancing nails, rather than making a big statement with colour.”

MORE GLOSS: Natural hair at London Fashion Week

Designed to suit all skin tones, use any one of the five flattering flesh tone shades to tidy up the dodgiest of trans-seasonal digits. Perfect if the thought of going bare is somewhat daunting. Use to elongate and extend, or for a subtle change, use a contrasting hue to your skin colour for some natural edge.


