Beauty Crush: Eyeko Blue Velvet Lash Curlers

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 June 2013
get-the-gloss-eyeko-eylash-curlers
Still life by Ian Skelton

Ayesha Muttucumaru waxes lyrical about the eyelash curlers that we can't get enough of

Create wide awake eyes with the help of these super luxe limited edition lash curlers , £12, from GTG and make-up artist favourite, Eyeko.

With the added feature of seriously-soft blue velvet handles, this must-have piece of eye candy has taken permanent residency in our anti-fatigue artilleries, able to gently curl and lift the most stubbornly straight of limp lashes and give tired eyes some added sparkle without any pinching or tear-inducing squeezing in the process.

Traditionally a material associated with nobility, it seems only fitting that this should be the garb of choice for these gold-standard curlers. Our frazzled, screen-staring, partied out peepers are extremely grateful. As are our make-up bags.


