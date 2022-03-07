Beauty Crush: Eyeko Blue Velvet Lash Curlers

Create wide awake eyes with the help of these super luxe limited edition lash curlers , £12, from GTG and make-up artist favourite, Eyeko.

With the added feature of seriously-soft blue velvet handles, this must-have piece of eye candy has taken permanent residency in our anti-fatigue artilleries, able to gently curl and lift the most stubbornly straight of limp lashes and give tired eyes some added sparkle without any pinching or tear-inducing squeezing in the process.

Traditionally a material associated with nobility, it seems only fitting that this should be the garb of choice for these gold-standard curlers. Our frazzled, screen-staring, partied out peepers are extremely grateful. As are our make-up bags.