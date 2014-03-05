Beauty Crush: Jo Malone Limited Edition London Rain Collection

From the pitter patter of a downpour at dusk to the refreshing scent of dew at dawn, the new London Rain collection from Jo Malone captures the surprisingly beautiful facets of an otherwise stormy forecast.

According to the creator, Master Perfumer Christine Nagel, “The initial concept from Jo Malone London was to create a scented portrait of London to conjure up the romantic and deeply intense rainy days.” She adds, “Imagine the soft, bewitching scent of a light rain glistening over a wisteria tree that has wound itself around a stony wall or the sensual aroma of pathways carpeted in moss awash with thunderous rain.”

With a collection of four different but equally enigmatic colognes to choose from, whether you’re looking for a new season scent to add a new dimension to your fragrance wardrobe or perhaps a new way to wear rain that doesn’t involve a sopping head of hair, each provides a unique take on all the different types of drizzle. There’s never been a better excuse to get caught in the rain.

RAIN & ANGELICA