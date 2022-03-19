Beauty Crush: Marni Rose, the new fragrance from Marni

On the whole, GTG HQ is a blissfully harmonious and peaceful place to work. However, there are a few things that we just can’t seem to see eye to eye on:

1) The office temperature (the “I’m melting!” vs “I’m freezing!” debate)

2) Coconut water (the “It offends me” vs “It’s good for you” debate)

3) Perfumes (the “What’s that lovely smell?” vs “It’s like I’ve been smacked in the face with a bouquet of flowers” debate)

With tastes ranging from eau de toilette to eau de cologne to even eau de man*, at one time it seemed impossible that we would ever find a scent that we could all agree on. That was until the other day though, when we happened to stumble upon the new Marni Rose Eau de Parfum and seconds later, our differences were simply spritzed away with a single push of its golden nozzle.

So what exactly is its magical appeal? Is it some sort of sedative?

Thankfully not. Its power seems to lie in the fact that it has somehow found a rare combination of attributes that each of us looks for in a new fragrance. It’s feminine without being too ‘princessy’, fresh without being offensively citrusy and classic without being too old-fashioned. In short, it’s the Jennifer Lawrence of the fragrance world - sophisticated with a playful edge, thanks to top notes of Cassis, Mint Nanah, Cardamom Oil and Bitter Almond, a heart of Raspberry, Rose Oil Bulgaria, Rose Absolute and Violet and a woody base of Patchouli, Cedarwood and Musk.

So thank you Marni for resolving this once insurmountable area of contention for us and finally restoring order back at GTG HQ. Let this be a lesson to all, that it is always best to rise above our petty disagreements and be upfront about our differences so that we can learn, move forward and become better people in the process. Now if you’ll excuse me, the others are in a meeting so I’m just going to crank the central heating up a couple of notches before anyone notices. Muhaha.

*Poll conducted in an office full of women

Marni Rose is available exclusively from Harrods and Harrods online , from £48.