Beauty Crush: My Showcase Nail Polish Subscription Service

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 December 2013
get-the-gloss-myshowcase-nail-subscription-1

Ayesha Muttucumaru has found the best gift for nail polish perfectionists at My Showcase...

For the girl who knows her base coat from her top coat, her foils from her wraps and her gels from her acrylics, MyShowcase has come up with the perfect gift to make her stand out from tip to toe in 2014 thanks to its new nail colour subscription service.

Each month, the varnish aficionado in your life can polish and paint to their heart’s content thanks to the delivery of a beautifully wrapped parcel containing a new core or fashion forward nail colour, chosen by MyShowcase co-founder and Telegraph Beauty Editor Kate Shapland.

With brands such as Face Stockholm, New CID and T. LeClerc available, a choice of either classic or contemporary colours plus an expert tip too, it’s the ideal on-trend tip off for any budding nail artist or nail novice looking for a way to brush up on their skills in the New Year.

With either a six month subscription for £80 or a year’s for £150 to choose from , think of it as the gift that keeps on giving for brightening up both the most wintry and weatherworn of double digits and their mailboxes too.


