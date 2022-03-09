Beauty crush: No7 Poppy King Lip Crayon

We are ever so slightly head over heels in love with these gorgeous summer lip crayons. OK, they may remind us of Clinique’s Chubby Sticks, but these tan-toppers have been created by aficionado Poppy King who has basically nailed our favourite lip colours of summer, especially with Smiling, a geranium red and Playing a hot coral, both £11.50.

If you’re thinking they’d be too bright for you, don’t be fooled. They go on sheer so you can have a hint of a stain or build up the colour as you wish.

With six shades to choose from, Poppy only wanted to create bright, happy colours. The only downside? We predict they’ll sell light hot cakes. Exclusively at Boots and www.boots.com