Beauty Crush: Only Fingers + Toes Box Sets

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 February 2014
get-the-gloss-only-fingers-and-toes-gift-set

Give the gift of a whole new nail wardrobe with the help of Only Fingers + Toes. It's on Ayesha Muttucumaru's wishlist...

As a self-confessed cocoa-fiend, I couldn’t think of a better gift this Valentine’s Day than a box of chocolates. However, the Milk Tray may have to step aside, as this year I’ll be hoping for one of these gorgeous box sets of polishes from Only Fingers +Toes instead.

Available exclusively in-store at Harvey Nichols, each set contains a selection of fashion-forward colours and finishes to satisfy anyone’s polish penchant. From Vivid to Lustre and Illumine to Molten, whether your preference is for daytime demure or nighttime sparkle, every taste is catered for to transform the drabbest of digits at a swipe of a brush.

Choose from a trio box (Trilogy), £42, a six-box set (The Edit), £75, or the motherload: the limited edition 24-strong Connoisseur Collection, £295, to provide endless variety and prime opportunity to experiment with your nail colour. I particularly love the silky smooth texture, high gloss finish and precision brush that each polish offers to ensure that the more uncoordinated of aspiring nail artistes among us (ahem, myself) are thankfully more than provided for.

The range is also uniquely ‘5-free’: that is, free from Toluene, Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP and Camphor to provide a luxe finish minus the usual chemical nasties.

Fashion-led with a library of no less than 60 on-trend colours to dip your toe in, who said that too much choice is a bad thing? Check out this behind-the-scenes video for some ample inspiration…


