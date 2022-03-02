Can nail polish really smell good?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 March 2014
get-the-gloss-revlon-parfumerie-nail-polish

Meet the scented nail polishes that are a delight for both the eyes and the nose with Revlon's new Parfumerie Nail Enamel Collection...

For a mani makeover that appeals to more senses than one, the new Revlon Parfumerie Nail Enamel collection will give your nails a ‘spritz’ in the right direction.

Launching on the 20th of April exclusively at www.boots.com, the 20 sweet-smelling nail varnishes boast a mixture of finishes and now scents, to provide a finishing touch to your nails’ garb of choice.

With a selection of three fragrance families: Fruit & Floral, Sweet & Spice and Fresh, plus a mix of finishes ranging from pearlescent to glitter and a variety of colours to complement each one’s inspiration, there's something for every nose and every nail too.

MORE GLOSS: Top nail care tips from the experts

Less fume-y, more fragrant instead, the full power of each polish is unleashed when dry, so don’t do what I did and take a massive sniff of it straight from the bottle. I’ve only just regained full consciousness after a rather woozy ten minutes...

With each housed in a stylish apothecary-styled bottle and priced at a purse-friendly £6.49 too, I’ll happily be able to afford to brush up on my skills no matter where my nail polish or perfume penchant takes me this season.


