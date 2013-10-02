Beauty Crush: Shu Uemura S Curler

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 October 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-shu-uemura-eyelash-curlers-1

For days when you feel neither bright-eyed nor bushy-tailed, reach for the new Shu Uemura S Curler writes Ayesha Muttucumaru…

Some of the best things in life begin with ‘S’ - sweets, shopping and se….nse of humour. So it only feels fitting that this supreme letter showcase its alphabetic brilliance in the beauty world too, thanks to the launch of the new Shu Uemura S Curler , £20 ($24).

Thirteen years in the making, the much-anticipated companion to the brand’s award-winning original eyelash curler has finally hit the scene to provide a greater degree of pinch-free precision for a more focused, fuller flutter. Featuring a sleeker side-bar free design, smaller size and some killer curves in all the right places, even the fiddliest of corner lashes are no longer out of reach.

Perfect for those days when I’m more The Walking Dead than Walking Tall, I’ll be reaching for my S Curler over my Snooze button when I’m hoping to feign alert, wide-awake peepers in the aftermath of a heavy night’s boozing and hardcore raving, (read: a KFC bucket and falling asleep on the couch after Family Guy). With the days getting shorter and the nights even longer, this wild and unpredictable GTG writer is surely going to need all the help she can get in fighting the fatigue-inducing effects of her work-hard, play-hard lifestyle.


