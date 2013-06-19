Beauty Crush: Stella Summer Eau de Toilette

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 June 2013
get-the-gloss-beauty-crush-stella-main

Looking for the scent of summer? Ayesha Muttucumaru has found it...

Whether it’s a summer party, a summer holiday or a summer romance that awaits you this month, make sure that you match it with this season’s perfect summer scent - the limited edition STELLA Summer Eau de Toilette , £40.

Like the younger, more carefree sibling of the more mysterious and brooding STELLA Eau de Parfum, this lighter reincarnation of the classic is reminiscent of a summer garden in full bloom, boasting refreshing notes of frosted lemon, green apple and a bouquet of rose petals and peony.

Fresh, floral and fiercely feminine with a vividly vibrant Pop Art-inspired collector’s bottle too, just spritz and go for a sure fire way to brighten up the most overcast of British Summer Time days.


