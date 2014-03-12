Beauty Crush: Tom Ford Neroli Portofino Body Spray, Deodorant and Private Blend

Last weekend’s ‘heat wave’ gave me a taste for summer. And I want more. With temperatures reaching a sweltering (!) 18 degrees on Sunday, I was ready to swap my umbrella for a lolly and my hot water bottle for a bottle of Ambre Solaire. ‘Catch ya later winter’, I hollered, ‘I’m heading to the beach.’

But then Monday came along and the cloudy, gloomy skies over the W10 area reminded me of the unpredictability of the British weather and gave me a serious dose of reality.

With the inconsistent forecast leaving my need for vitamin D insufficiently fulfilled, my sun-seeking ways have forced me to look elsewhere for my fix. Fortunately though, Tom Ford has come to the rescue and shone a ray of light on my otherwise grey outlook, with three gorgeous new additions to its best-selling Private Blend fragrance: Neroli Portofino.

MORE GLOSS: Tried and tested: budget salt sprays

A scent that reminds me of the Eau de Cologne 4711 that my grandmother used to wear, Tom Ford has modernised the classic scent and given it an edge that’s had me addicted ever since the first spritz. Inspired by the cool breezes, azure waters and rich greenery of the Italian Riviera town that is its namesake, the latest recruits provide an element of everyday practicality for adding a dose of Mediterranean sophistication whether you’re on the move or a man or woman. My favourite has to be the All Over Body Spray , £42: a lighter formula of the original which provides an uplifting mist of citrus, floral and amber notes from décolleté to toe - I especially love using this after a shower (there really isn’t a better way to set you up for the day).

Another equally intriguing and surprising addition to the collection is the inclusion of a Deodorant Stick , £34. Having made the switch to aerosol quite some years ago, it would definitely take some convincing to have me reaching for my roll-on once more. However, this is not just any old roll-on - and I’d quite happily swap my army of antiperspirants for a slick of this smooth salve any day.

For the perfect finishing touch, the brand has also just released a limited edition 30ml size edition of the iconic Private Blend , £90. Elegant, refreshing and cooling on skin, the trio are the chic touch of summertime luxe that’ll have my bag beach-ready, regardless of the temperamental weather outside.