Beauty Crush: Tom Ford Private Blend Christmas 2013 Deluxe Mini Collection

Ayesha Muttucumaru 11 December 2013
get-the-gloss-tom-ford-private-blend-collection-3

Ayesha Muttucumaru is sure anyone would love some Tom Ford under their Christmas tree, and this fragrance set is as good as it gets

Forget the race to Christmas number one; the real battle is for the top spot on our Christmas wish lists where a group of pint-sized contenders look like they could eclipse the whole lot with a single spritz. No, not One Direction, but the Tom Ford Private Blend Christmas Mini Collection , £220.

If I’m being honest, I’d be happy if I found just the one Tom Ford Eau de Parfum underneath the tree, so the prospect of possibly receiving six has rendered me happier than an elf in Santa’s workshop. With an array of bestselling Tom Ford Private Blend mini decanters to choose from, this is sure to please even the fussiest of fragrance aficionados.

Yes, it is expensive, but with a comprehensive selection of the finest multi-seasonal scents at their fingertips, not only is it certain to make their Christmas Day, but also their New Year’s Day, Valentines’ Day and birthday too. Sounds like a bargain when you put it like that, right?

Featuring the likes of Jasmine Rouge, Neroli Portofino, Oud Wood, Tuscan Leather, Tobacco Vanilla and Noir de Noir showcased in a slick private blend brown match box, whether their perfume penchant is for woody or zesty, oriental or musky, the race for Christmas stocking supremacy may just have been won.


