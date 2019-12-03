Beauty Gifts under £10: stocking fillers and secret santa presents they’ll actually want

Having a small budget for your Secret Santa is both a blessing and a curse - kind to your bank account but a nightmare when it comes to buying something people will actually want. Rather than gifting another pair of lovely bedsocks (we've all been there), why not give your Secret Santa something they won't have to feign excitement over? We're talking luxe bath oils, nourishing lip products and high-end skincare - yes, all of these things can be snapped up for under £10!

Pixi Glow Tonic , £10 If Christmas isn’t a time for icons (think Mariah, Wham! And Bing Crosby), then when is? With this in mind, a mini of Pixi’s hero product Glow Tonic makes for the perfect stocking filler.

Aromatherapy Associates Forest Bathing Bauble, £10 Whether it’s a jam-packed social schedule or worrying about burning the nut roast, there’s no doubt that Christmas can be stressful. Take the strain off your most harried friend with Aromatherapy Associates’ Light Relax Bath and Shower Oil.

This Works Dream Team, £10 There’s no joy greater than checking into a hotel and finding mini This Works products awaiting you on the pillow. Help your Secret Santa feel the same joy in the comfort of their home with this cute set, complete with Deep Sleep Pillow Spray and The Stress Check Roll-On.

Face Halo, £7 This might not look like much, but as a stocking filler, we can’t fault Face Halo. We’re sure you’ve heard about the waves these are making – they remove makeup with just water, and can be washed and reused countless times. Ideal for lessening the impact your beauty habit has on the environment.

Lanolips Lemonaid Lip Treatment, £8.99 Winter is a rough time for your lips (and not just because of puckering up under the mistletoe), so your secret santa will be overjoyed to unwrap this lemon-scented treat that hydrates and nourishes the lips.

Avon Distillery Eyeshadow Shots, £10 We were so bowled over by Distillery that we wrote a whole piece on the amazing range, so we can’t think of a better stocking filler than one of the ShadowShots Eyeshadows – it’s on you to pick the perfect colour.

Murad Christmas Hydration Age Reform Glowy Vibes Gift Set, £9.99

We’ll be sorry to give this away come Christmas party day; the shiny package holds host to a travel size version of the Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, which provides up to 24 hours of hydration and visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Exactly what your work-wife will need following a night on the prosecco!

Dr Paw Paw Shea Butter Balm, £8.95 We’ve got a Dr Paw Paw at the bottom of every single one of our handbags – it moisturises the lips, smoothes brows and softens cuticles, and we really wouldn’t be without it. It makes an ideal stocking filler for that person you were praying you wouldn't get as your secret santa because they're so hard to buy for.

Rituals The Ritual of Holi Beauty to Go Set, £10 Add a splash of colour to your loved one's stocking with these two body care treats to pamper the skin and senses. Comprising of a body wash and lotion, this vibrant gift will bring a smile to the face of even the biggest scrooge.

UpCircle Scrub Tube Squeezer, £1.50 Our childhood stockings were full of useful tools and bits and bobs (think staplers and loofahs), and this little device is reminiscent of that kind of present. It was designed to help you make the most of your beauty products by squeezing out every last drop from tubes of toothpaste, hand cream and body lotion. It might not be glam, but it's extremely handy.

A Bit of Burt’s Bees Vanilla Bean Moisturising Gift Set, £6.99 As much as we love shiny, traditional baubles, this one appeals a little bit more - filled with lip balm and a mini lemon butter cuticle cream, it's a lovely way to keep your nails and lips nourished when the weather turns chilly.

Mavala Nail Colour in Moon Grey , £4.95 A little Mavala nail polish goes a long way, and this subtle shimmering shade is perfect for the festive season and beyond; we'd love to find this little guy burrowing at the bottom of our stocking.

Poo-Pourri in Secret Santa, £8 For the person from the office you truly have NO idea what to buy for, we'd like to point you in the direction of this tongue-in-cheek gift from Poo-Pourri , in the special festive scent of cinnamon, vanilla and citrus. It's designed to be sprayed before you use the bathroom, to make it an altogether more pleasant experience for the person who goes in after you - maybe don't buy it for anyone who is easily offended, though...