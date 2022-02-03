Discover 2022's hottest tweakments at Beauty Uncovered LIVE

Written in partnership with Beauty Uncovered LIVE
Whether you're dipping your toe into tweakments for the first time, or you're a seasoned pro in the world of aesthetics, Beauty Uncovered LIVE is the event for you.
Taking place at Islington's Design Centre in London on 7-8 May 2022, the weekend bonanza is your chance to get up close with beauty editors and expert practitioners for the inside scoop on the biggest trends in aesthetics.
As well as expert panel talks to answer all of your questions, there will also be back-to-back demonstrations of clinic treatments including dermal fillers, microneedling and non-surgical rhinoplasty, so you can see first-hand how the procedures work.
Star of E4's Body Fixers Dr Nina Bal will be taking to the stage to share her knowledge. She says: "This exciting event is such a positive leap forward for the aesthetics industry to have an outlet for people to discover and learn about all the latest, greatest and safest cosmetic treatments. Opening up the world of aesthetics allows people to research, ask questions and make educated decisions about treatments."
Beauty Uncovered LIVE highlights
The Beauty Uncovered Arena
Beauty editors, influencers, celebrities and real-life patients come together under one roof to give you the inside scoop on the biggest trends in aesthetics, with 80 exhibitors in attendance.
There will also be a Skinade bar, offering everyone a free Skinade collagen drink and an opportunity to have your skin analysed to see which treatments you're best suited to.
The event will also tackle tougher conversations, discussing body dysmorphic disorder and how to look after yourself and those around you, as well as what can go wrong in aesthetics and how you can remedy any issues.
The Treatment Stage
The stage will host back-to-back demonstrations of the treatments you can find in clinic, with demos including non-surgical nose jobs, Hydrafacials, skin peels and dermal fillers.
Ask the experts
Attendees will have direct access to top practitioners in Q&A sessions as well as opportunities to personally meet surgeons for bespoke advice.
The goodie bag
All attendees will receive a goodie bag worth £150 and there will also be plenty of samples and treatment offers to pick up along the way from the brands exhibiting.
Sound good? We've got an exclusive discount for you – click this link and use the code GTGLAUNCH for £20 early bird tickets (normally £35) until 10 February 2022.
Thereafter, click this link use the code GTGUNCOVERED for 20 per cent off £35, £50 and £75 tickets.
Get tickets now!