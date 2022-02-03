Discover 2022's hottest tweakments at Beauty Uncovered LIVE

Written in partnership with Beauty Uncovered LIVE

Whether you're dipping your toe into tweakments for the first time, or you're a seasoned pro in the world of aesthetics, Beauty Uncovered LIVE is the event for you.

Taking place at Islington's Design Centre in London on 7-8 May 2022, the weekend bonanza is your chance to get up close with beauty editors and expert practitioners for the inside scoop on the biggest trends in aesthetics.

As well as expert panel talks to answer all of your questions, there will also be back-to-back demonstrations of clinic treatments including dermal fillers, microneedling and non-surgical rhinoplasty, so you can see first-hand how the procedures work.

Star of E4's Body Fixers Dr Nina Bal will be taking to the stage to share her knowledge. She says: "This exciting event is such a positive leap forward for the aesthetics industry to have an outlet for people to discover and learn about all the latest, greatest and safest cosmetic treatments. Opening up the world of aesthetics allows people to research, ask questions and make educated decisions about treatments."