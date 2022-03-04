Become a golden goddess as you sleep

Since it doesn’t look like we’re going to be getting much tan time here in England this summer we’ve started to look elsewhere for achieving our sunkissed skin - but the search is over as we’ve discovered the new Sleep Tan Mask from James Read and it’s an absolute scorcher.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Lady Gaga, James Read is the go-to fake baker for celebrities and models alike and it’s no wonder, given the gorgeous glow this product gives.

Combining beautifying skin ingredients with a touch of self tan, this luxurious but lightweight formula uses skincare essentials including aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, cucumber and red algae to moisturise and soothe the skin overnight - whilst the self-tan ingredients guarantee a subtle golden glimmer by morning.

Apply at night, or because this Sleep Mask is so lightweight it can also been applied in the morning to build a healthy glow while you work. The day is looking brighter already.

James Read Sleep Tan Mask, £25 is available from John Lewis