Become a golden goddess as you sleep

30 May 2014
get-the-gloss-james-read-sleep-tan-mask-1

They've bottled James Read's talent for tanning so you can get glowing from the moment you wake up

Since it doesn’t look like we’re going to be getting much tan time here in England this summer we’ve started to look elsewhere for achieving our sunkissed skin - but the search is over as we’ve discovered the new Sleep Tan Mask from James Read and it’s an absolute scorcher.

From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Lady Gaga, James Read is the go-to fake baker for celebrities and models alike and it’s no wonder, given the gorgeous glow this product gives.

Combining beautifying skin ingredients with a touch of self tan, this luxurious but lightweight formula uses skincare essentials including aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, cucumber and red algae to moisturise and soothe the skin overnight - whilst the self-tan ingredients guarantee a subtle golden glimmer by morning.

Apply at night, or because this Sleep Mask is so lightweight it can also been applied in the morning to build a healthy glow while you work. The day is looking brighter already.

James Read Sleep Tan Mask, £25 is  available from John Lewis


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M Double-breasted blazer, £29.99

Mango double-breasted check blazer, £79.99

M&S Collection ruched sleeve blazer, £49.50

New Look bright utility blazer, £39.99

H&M oversized blazer, £34.99

Mango structured blazer, was £79.99 now £59.99

More Gloss

Sponsored

Why Ardell lashes are key to achieving the perfect ‘no makeup makeup’ look

Beauty

Cosmoss Sacred Mists and Nectar Oils: the exact self-care products in Kate Moss’ new beauty and wellness line

Makeup

11 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Review

Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved

Skin

Stella McCartney is launching skincare and we've tried it out

Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Beauty

Glossy picks: end of summer roundup

Beauty

What aesthetic doctors have done: Dr Sophie Shotter

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More