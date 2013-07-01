Behind the brand: Green & Spring

ST: How did you think of the name Green and Spring?

JF: I got the name whilst I was in massage nirvana. ‘Green’ has a sense of renewal and ‘Spring’ for its health benefits.

ST: The products feel very British. Is it all made in the UK?

JF: Yes, our products are made in Somerset using herbs and flowers native to the British Isles. We have an amazing ‘nose’ who’s a total hippy and a real artisan and his workshops are like a mad laboratory. As well as being the nose he is also the apothecarist. I get hugely inspired by the gardens here (at Cowley Manor), and the water from the natural spring is used in the products.

ST: Why was it important to you to have a nature-based brand rather than something more clinical?

JF: For me home has always been in the countryside, and I also like to put natural things into my body. We wanted to create a brand that reflected the beauty and abundance of the British countryside – herb gardens, flowers, green grass and meadows and so we have included everything from dandelion to fennel, red clover and elderberry. I have always been worried about the synthetics of products seeping into my pores. I am a nature girl at heart and try to eat as organic as possible too – when I had children I drank no coffee or wine for years.

ST: Aromatherapy is obviously all about scent – how important is that to you?

JF: I spend a huge amount of time creating the scent of each product – how natural fragrances work together is far more complicated than synthetic fragrances. I cannot bear synthetic fragrance.