Five Mother's Day treats that really show you care

She carried you for nine months, provides endless pearls of wisdom and makes a cup of tea that could change the world. There’s no one quite like your mum. With Mother’s Day fast approaching, the Glossy Posse have spent a lot of time thinking about how we can show our love and appreciation for our mothers. The latest stats show that our parents spend, on average, just over £200,000 raising us. Now that we know that, a card just isn’t going to cut it this year. After much brainstorming and soul-searching, we decided that this year we’re going to forgo the flowers, chuck away the choccies and actually spend some quality time with our marvellous mothers. With that in mind, we’ve picked out the best trips, treats and excursions to help you spoil and pamper your mum this Mother’s Day and show her just how much you care. Jane Packer, 2 for 1 Fun With Mum Half Day Class, £150

Give your green fingers an outing and head along to the Jane Packer Flower School where you and your mum can bond over beautiful bouquets and have a little floral fun. Teachers are on hand to demonstrate how to make the perfect floral arrangement, which you can take home after you’ve finished. With a choice of either a morning or afternoon session, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the rest of the day with a spot of lunch or some retail therapy in trendy Marylebone village. This is one experience that is sure to bring you a little closer to nature and your beloved mum. www.janepackerdelivered.com Bobbi Brown’s Make-up Lessons

Whether your mum is a beauty fanatic or just looking for a little spring spruce, then Bobbi Brown’s masterclass in make-up is definitely the place to go. Book your spot online and spend up to an hour with Bobbi Brown’s professional make-up artists as they teach you how to prep, prime, sculpt and shade until you find what works for you. From achieving the perfect bronze glow to nailing the classic smokey eye there’s no lip, skin or eye style that these sessions don’t cover. Best of all it's absolutely free, leaving you with some extra cash to treat your mum to the best of Bobbi Brown’s beauty. www.bobbibrown.co.uk Jo Malone London Fragrance Combining Consultation

Who doesn’t love a beautiful bottle of Jo Malone London perfume? The sophisticated and feminine fragrances are a household favourite in the GTG office. However, this year you can go one step further than simply buying the bottle and can instead take your mum along to create her very own bespoke scent. With a little help from trained education ambassadors, you can sip on champagne and enjoy a heavenly hand massage as you mix, match and layer existing Jo Malone fragrances to create your own signature scent. Just contact your local boutique to book an appointment and indulge in a perfect, personalised experience. The consutation is complimentary, leaving you free to splash out on a bottle of your bespoke perfume at the end of the day. www.jomalone.co.uk Mother’s Day Pampering Treatment Package, £100

If you truly want to pamper your mum this Mother’s Day then look no further than the Cowshed Spa Treatment Package. Indulge in a glass of prosecco as you both receive a Cowshed Manicure to buff and polish nails to perfection alongside the signature Cowshed Facial that leaves skin feeling beautifully cleansed, hydrated and toned. You’ll both leave feeling refreshed and rejuvenated - what says ‘I love you’ more than a day of lavish and luxurious beauty therapy? www.cowshedonline.com Fashionista Afternoon Tea, £39