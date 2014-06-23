Birchbox: try before you buy beauty

23 June 2014
Test the latest beauty buys with this global themed subscription box, plus a special treat for Get The Gloss readers


Founded by Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox was created to help consumers cut through the clutter of the retail world to find and sample products, before having to commit to a pricey purchase. Now, four years since its launch in 2010, Birchbox has over 800,000 global subscribers and its beauty base is continuing to grow in both strength and numbers.

With the option to subscribe monthly, bi-annually, or even yearly, each box includes five luxe samples of the latest health and beauty buys including iconic brands such as Laura Mercier, Benefit Cosmetics and Molton Brown. Subscribe for just £10 and based upon your beauty profile Birchbox will compose your box of beauty treats - and if you happen to find a product you love, simply return to the Birchbox e-shop  to purchase the full-size version.

This month's box is all about top beauty players from across the globe, taking inspiration from the current Football World Cup in Brazil. Whilst our football team might be out of the running (again, sigh) the Glossy Posse are still very much playing in the beauty big leagues.

From OPI’s colours of Brazil polishes and Benefit’s hero mascara to Liz Earle’s cult product Cleanse & Polish and the new go-to tool for a flawless finish, The Beauty Blender - this little box is an absolute treasure trove of wonder products both old and new. We’re over the football, we’ve got a new cause to support!

