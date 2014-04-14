Birchbox: the smart way to try beauty before you buy

Founded by co-founders Hayley Barna and Katia Beauchamp, Birchbox was created to help consumers cut through the clutter of the retail world to find and sample products that really work for them, before having to commit to a pricey purchase. Now, four years since it’s launch in 2010, Birchbox has a global subscriber figure of over 400,000 people and their beauty base is only getting bigger and stronger.

With the option to subscribe monthly, bi-annually, or even yearly each box includes five luxe samples of the latest health and beauty buys that you can peruse over before making a final purchase of the full-sized product from the Birchbox e-shop .

In this month’s box it’s all about products that are Good Enough To Eat. Taking inspiration from local food markets, the kitchen and their favourite eateries, the beauty brains behind Birchbox have provided samples that combine delicious scents and foodie elements.

Inside you’ll find many a tantalising treat including anything from some Sweet Coconut & Vanilla Propercorn, a Laura Mercier Souffle Body Creme or a Cheek and Lip Cream Palette with the mouthwatering scent of apple pie - the options are most definitely morish.

Also included is a scrummy salted caramel cupcake recipe from the Hummingbird Bakery and a chance to win full-size samples of everything you receive in your box!

From snacking and soothing to creaming and cleansing, this little box of beauty has it all - if you’re not on the Birchbox bandwagon yet, you’re missing out.

