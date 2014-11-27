Black Friday: Top 10 beauty deals

27 November 2014
black-friday-main

The glossy edit of the beauty deals you need to bookmark

Once the privilege of our friends across the pond, Black Friday - the Friday following Thanksgiving- is now a permanent fixture in our Christmas shopping calendar.Brought across to Blighty by Amazon back in 2010 the phenomenon has now been picked up by shops up and down our high streets. With deals starting on Friday 28th and many running across the weekend and into Cyber Monday (1st December) there is plenty of chances to snap up some dangerously good deals.

This year UK stores have upped the ante on their Black Friday offerings and we’ve scoured the net to find the best. Happy shopping!

1) Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream - was £26 now £17

Available at  Debenhams  for Friday 28th only

2) Boss Ma Vie Pour Femme Eau De Parfum Gift Set - was £60 now £30.50

Available at  Boots.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

3) Illamasqua nail quads - £26 (normally £14.50 each - a saving of £32)

Available at  illamasqua.com  from 10am Friday 28th to Monday 1st at midday

4) Benefit ‘I’m glam therefore I am’ gift set - was £29.50 now £19.68

Available at  Boots.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

5) Sanctuary Spa Box of Delights - was £45 now £22

Available at  Boots.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

6) This Works Deep Sleep Spray - was £30 now £15

Available at  Boots.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

7) Smashbox Bestsellers Kit - was £30 now £14.50

Available at  Boots.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

8) No 7 Instant Illusions Airbrush Away Primer - was £19.50 now £9.75

Available at  Boots.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

9) Hand Chemistry Bundle - £24 (£54 when bought separately)

Available at  handchemistry.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

10) Fountain Bundle - £40 (£103 when bought separately)

Available at  fountainbeauty.com  from Friday 28th - Monday 1st

The extras...

Feelunique.com

Enter Scent50 at the checkout for  £10 off fragrances when you spend £50

For the whole of Friday 28th

Cult Beauty

£10 off £60: use code 'SHIMMER10', £20 off £100: use code 'SHIMMER20', £45 off £200: use code 'SHIMMER45' ,£75 off £300: use code ‘SHIMMER75'

For the whole of Friday 28th

Nectar points

Buy online at The Fragrance Shop and Crabtree & Evelyn to earn triple points and The Body Shop to earn quadruple points on every pound you spend when you shop via nectar.com . You can collate and redeem the points in their rewards shop .

For the whole of Friday 28th

House of Fraser

20% off all Elizabeth Arden products the whole of Thursday 27th and Friday 28th

