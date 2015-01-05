Blink Brow Bar founder Vanita Parti awarded MBE

She’s responsible for launching the first ever walk-in brow bar in the UK and now has 22 prestigious Blink outposts to her name, not to mention an award-winning product range, a CEW Achiever of the Year award and eminence in the US at her fingertips (Blink recently launched in Saks New York ). Vanita Parti can now add an MBE both to her name and list of achievements, as she was awarded one in this year’s New Year Honour List for her services to the beauty industry and charity work in India.

We’d love to extend glossy congratulations to the wonderful Vanita, who was also an inspirational speaker at our Get The Job launch event . If you’re looking to follow in her footsteps, check out her refreshing and motivating steps to success . Whether you’re wishing to swap careers, build your own business or combine professional prowess with raising a family, Ms Parti’s been there, done that and pays her wisdom forward generously.