Blogger of the Week: Make Up to Make Out

Lina Rahman isn’t your ordinary lifestyle blogger. The lady behind Make Up to Make Out is also a DJ, writer, sound engineer and, most recently, beauty editor to newly launched print mag Blogosphere Magazine. We picked her brains about the blogging world, her beauty regime and the products she’s currently coveting.

Firstly, what made you decide to start your blog?

I started my blog in 2009, before blogging became 'big'. It honestly stemmed from just loving makeup and being a huge consumer of it, constantly buying new products which I'd soon then discover weren't quite what I was expecting!

I found myself searching online for reviews before buying, but at the time (definitely not the case anymore), there weren't many good blogs. Lots of regurgitated press releases, no real user experience, and most importantly, no images or swatches. I figured if I was looking for content like I wanted, others must be too. So I started!

How long did it take you to decide upon a blog name?

Not long at all. Once I decided to set up a blog, I spent about an hour thinking of names, and it just came to me! As soon as it did, I knew it was the one.

What’s your favourite aspect of blogging and are there any downsides?

Obviously, the products! Trying new products, finding the perfect something that you can't wait to blog about, all of that. But really being able to write content, on my own terms, any time I choose to, in the comfort of my home. It's very rewarding. I’ve met some great people, too.

The downsides are being essentially in competition with your friends and realising not everything is what it seems. Bloggers featuring products they haven't used just to keep PRs happy (you'd be surprised!), lots of bragging, exaggerating and flat out lying. Someone might have been given a Coke can in goody bag but according to their Twitter they're now sponsored by Coke, etc. Also, there’s lots of greed. It does feel like some bloggers spend their lives just going from event to event, constantly collecting goody bag after goody bag and calling all new products in and then getting annoyed if they haven't received the new this or that when someone else has. I think it can become like an addiction - it's quite an ugly trait.

How do you balance blogging with other interests or jobs? Do you ever go offline?

I DJ, so I'm offline for that! And I'm also the Beauty Editor of Blogosphere Magazine - a new print mag which launched at the end of last year. However, really, no. I'm online so much it's actually embarrassing.

Regarding balancing, I only blog when I want to and try not to let it dictate my life too much. I also take breaks from blogging, so it doesn't become stagnant. I don't like the idea of being a slave to blogging, and always strive to maintain sincerity. If I feel I'm losing myself and just chucking reviews out just to get them out, I step back. I have a very laid back attitude towards it.