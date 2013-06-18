Book in for Chanel's make-up masterclasses

Want to learn how to contour like a pro, expertly experiment with colour, master the art of no-make-up make-up or pin down the perfect smokey eye? Whatever your beauty conundrum, the beauty pros at Chanel will be able to solve it at their upcoming Chanel Beauty Atelier.

Located in their Covent Garden boutique, beauty devotees will be treated to live demonstrations by the Chanel beauty experts on Wednesday 19th of June, Wednesday 26th of June and Wednesday 3rd of July, each providing useful insider tips for perfecting four different summertime makeup looks.

Using the latest products and trends straight from the Paris catwalk, these sessions will provide ample inspiration if you’ve fallen into a make-up rut as well as give you the tools needed to mix up your summer look and take you from beach to bar post haste.

Pop in at 11am for the Natural Beach Make-up Masterclass, 1pm for the Art of Contouring, 3pm for Summer Brights, 5pm for Smokey Eye, or perhaps attend all four if like us, choosing just the one proves difficult!

Alternatively, book yourself in for a personalised make-up consultation instead for £25 (a redeemable against purchase booking fee) to discover the tricks of the trade and learn the secrets for achieving summer complexion perfection first-hand.

To book a personalised makeup consultation, please call 020 7240 2001.