British Hairdressing Awards 2014: The winners

Held on Monday night at the Grosvenor Hotel, the acclaimed British Hairdressing Awards celebrated the very best in hair styling from across the country. Now in its 30th year, the anniversary show was presented by James Corden and featured sixteen prize categories.

Charlotte Mensah - afro hair extraordinaire and owner of Portobello Road’s Hair Lounge - picked up the prize for ‘Afro Hairdresser of the Year’ for the second year running. Commenting on the win, Charlotte said: “I really pushed the boundaries this year and wanted to celebrate all of the unique textures of Afro hair in my collection. It's just an awesome feeling; I'm so proud and so happy to be flying the flag for Afro hairdressing.”

X-Factor’s resident hairstylist, Jamie Stevens , also added to his growing collection of awards taking home the coveted prize of ‘Men’s Hairdresser of the year’.

