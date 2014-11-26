British Hairdressing Awards 2014: The winners

26 November 2014
gtg-hairdressing-awards-main

GTG experts Charlotte Mensah and Jamie Stevens pick up awards at the prestigious ceremony

Held on Monday night at the Grosvenor Hotel, the acclaimed British Hairdressing Awards celebrated the very best in hair styling from across the country. Now in its 30th year, the anniversary show was presented by James Corden and featured sixteen prize categories.

Charlotte Mensah  - afro hair extraordinaire and owner of Portobello Road’s Hair Lounge - picked up the prize for ‘Afro Hairdresser of the Year’ for the second year running. Commenting on the win, Charlotte said: “I really pushed the boundaries this year and wanted to celebrate all of the unique textures of Afro hair in my collection. It's just an awesome feeling; I'm so proud and so happy to be flying the flag for Afro hairdressing.”

X-Factor’s resident hairstylist,  Jamie Stevens , also added to his growing collection of awards taking home the coveted prize of ‘Men’s Hairdresser of the year’.

Read more at  HJi

MORE GLOSS: 10 afro hairstyles that will give you major hair envy 


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Explore More